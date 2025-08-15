Grocery Outlet Expands on Both Coasts
On other side of the country, another Grocery Outlet has reopened in Chico, Calif. Co-owner/operator Chris Hostettler, who has run a store since 2009, relocated the business to a space across the street at 2160 Pillsbury Road that previously housed a CVS Pharmacy. To mark the occasion, the owners provided a donation to three local nonprofit groups and handed out free reusale bags during opening week.
This week’s unveilings follow another opening in the nation’s heartland last week. Owner/operators Cheryl and Gary DeCoursey joined the business community in Normandy Park, near Des Moines.
In an earnings call last week, Grocery Outlet CEO Jason Potter emphasized the company’s transformation that includes a more thoughtful selection of new store outposts.
“As we drive improvements in our new stores, we are reviewing our store plans, carefully selecting locations with high potential and the ability to generate store economics that meet or exceed our hurdle rates,” he explained.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 550 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.