Grocery Outlet Expands on Both Coasts

Grocery Outlet, which recently posted strong second quarter results, is executing its goal of carefully choosing sites for new store locations. This week, the company shared the opening of one new store and the relocation of another.

Independent owner/operators AdriAnna and Amarys Foley welcomed customers to their Grocery Outlet in Medford, N.J., on Aug. 14. The store at the Village at Taunton Forge development occupies a space that once belonged to a Murphy’s supermarket.

Following the ribbon cutting and donation ceremony on opening day, the owner/operators are introducing themselves to the community with a sweepstakes promotion that runs through Sept.12. Shoppers can get a chance to win $1,000 in groceries by downloading the Grocery Outlet app and using their loyalty card at checkout.