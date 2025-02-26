Grocery Outlet Beats Q4 Expectations Amid Restructuring
“We have filled key leadership positions to take us forward, including new President and CEO Jason Potter, who has over 30 years of industry experience, most recently leading The Fresh Market,” continued Lindberg. “I couldn’t be more pleased to have Jason leading the business, given his strong capabilities and track record of value creation. I remain very encouraged about the prospects of Grocery Outlet, with our highly differentiated model and significant runway for growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”
For the company’s full FY24, net sales increased by 10.1% to $4.37 billion, due to new store sales and a 2.7% increase in comparable-store sales that were driven by a 4.2% increase in the number of transactions. Gross profit increased 6.5% over FY23 to $1.32 billion, while gross margin declined 110 basis points to 30.2%, which the company attributed to higher inventory shrinkage related to issues with its systems conversion.
That systems conversion has spurred a proposed class action alleging that Grocery Outlet possibly violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Several law firms have shared releases with the public asking investors if they want to join the complaint, filed under Liberato v. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. in the Northern District of California.
At the crux of the complaint are losses sustained by investors during a period from November 2023 to May 2024. The federal securities case maintains that Grocery Outlet and its then-leaders shared what the plaintiff deems to be misleading statements and potentially concealed information related to the retailer’s transition to new and upgraded tech platforms. In May 2024, Grocery Outlet reported worse-than-expected results and a lowered full-year outlook, which it attributed to tech challenges, among other factors.
Potter, who officially took the helm of Grocery Outlet on Feb. 3, remains positive about the company’s outlook.
“I am honored to lead this unique and differentiated company as we embark on the next stage of our strategic roadmap,” said Potter. “In my first few weeks, Eric and I have been working closely together and are aligned on the company's strategic direction to drive disciplined, sustainable growth and improve returns on capital.”
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.