Grocery Outlet Beats Q4 Expectations Amid Restructuring

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has released its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results as the company also shares its plans to restructure the business.

During Q4, Grocery Outlet began to initiate a restructuring plan that it hopes will improve long-term profitability and cash flow generation, while also optimizing the footprint of new store growth and lowering its cost base. The overall plan includes the termination of leases for unopened stores in suboptimal locations, the cancellation of certain warehouse projects and a reduction in workforce.

Grocery Outlet expects to complete those planned actions by the first half of fiscal 2025, and estimates that it will incur total costs between $52 million and $61 million, of which between $36 million and $45 million are expected to be cash expenditures.

The company anticipates opening 33 to 35 stores this year, as opposed to the 50 to 55 it had been planning. According to Eric Lindberg, chairman of the board of directors, the company's opening schedule for the next two years was too robust in too many new underperforming markets, as well as in existing markets or new adjacent markets.

"Thus, we are narrowing the focus in our future new store openings to target existing markets and -- in a smaller set of high priority adjacent new markets and that will help us improve new store sales productivity and the return on invested capital," Lindberg shared.

As for Q4, the value retailer saw net sales increase by 10.9% to $1.10 billion for the term ended Dec. 28, 2024, while comparable-store sales increased by 2.9% during the quarter.

Grocery Outlet’s net income for Q4 was $2.3 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, last year. Adjusted net income was $14.5 million, or 15 cents per adjusted diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or 18 cents per adjusted diluted share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.5% to $57.2 million, or 5.2% of net sales.

“We delivered solid fourth-quarter results, generating comps above expectations as customers responded to our improved value assortments,” said Lindberg. “We continue to make progress on multiple fronts, and we are keenly focused on key strategic initiatives that will strengthen our foundation and support future growth while ensuring we deliver best-in-class execution for our customers and independent operators.”

Additionally during Q4, transactions increased by 3%, while average transaction size was flat. Grocery Outlet opened five new stores and closed one store, closing out the quarter with 533 stores across 16 states.

