The Grocery Industry’s Food Waste Problem
What Grocers Could Be Doing
Food waste at the retail level isn’t just an operational glitch, it’s the inevitable result of a system designed to optimize for profit above all else – but grocers are uniquely positioned to intervene. They sit between producers and consumers, with unmatched control over food flow. That leverage isn’t fully realized, however, when donation systems are treated as “nice-to-have” charity efforts rather than core operational logistics.
There’s no shortage of desire to reduce food waste and feed communities in need. The solutions already exist. Policy barriers, such as the widespread myth that donors can be held liable for food donations, have been addressed through legislation like the Good Samaritan Act, which offers strong legal protections. Technological tools are available to accurately predict surplus and coordinate real-time food recovery efforts. Additionally, nonprofit infrastructure is in place to move food swiftly and compliantly from donors to those who need it. The pieces are there; what’s needed now is the will to connect them at scale.
To do this, grocers should consider the following:
- Think about food rescue like you do waste management. Grocers are investing their dollars in waste management and should be doing the same with investment in food rescue.
- Nationalized or regional partnerships with proven nonprofit networks that already have the logistics, staff and technology to recover food at scale. Don’t reinvent the wheel; leverage what works.
- Standardized donation and reporting protocols across all store locations, ensuring that every site is contributing equally and reporting transparently on food waste and recovery outcomes.
- Integration of food rescue into store operations, training staff to identify eligible surplus, creating space for donations in the daily workflow and rewarding store-level success in food recovery just like other performance KPIs.
- Sharing data across the supply chain to better predict overproduction and optimize ordering based on real community demand.
These steps would not only reduce waste, but also strengthen grocers’ relationships with their communities, improve ESG performance and drive long-term operational efficiency.
The grocery industry has both the opportunity and the responsibility to lead on food waste. With the right infrastructure, partnerships and commitment, food rescue can move from the margins to the mainstream, creating a more sustainable, equitable food system for everyone. Let’s stop treating surplus as an afterthought and start treating it as the resource that it is.