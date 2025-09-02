The Grocery Industry’s Food Waste Problem

Despite ongoing improvements, the grocery industry continues to face complex challenges with food excess and waste. Much of this is tied to unavoidable supply chain dynamics, overstocking, and evolving consumer demands for perfection of products (particularly produce) which leads to edible food being discarded before it’s ready. This loss continues even as more than 45 million Americans struggle with hunger.

During Hunger Action Month in September, we’re called as an industry to raise awareness about food insecurity and take real action to combat it. Many grocers already have hunger relief or composting programs in place to reduce waste. Why, however, if those systems exist, are we still discarding so much edible food?

The answer lies not in a lack of care or effort, but rather in a larger, systemic lack of infrastructure. What’s missing is industry-wide scale, urgency and coordination. To truly make a dent in food waste, the grocery industry must go beyond piecemeal solutions and build integrated systems that treat food rescue as a core operational function – not just a charitable afterthought.

Gaps in Current Approaches

The vast majority of grocery chains are making efforts but still falling short of their full potential to meaningfully reduce edible food waste. This is due to several challenges with the current approach. First, there’s a lack of real-time inventory coordination industry-wide, which means surplus isn’t identified early enough to be donated. Once perishable food hits its expiration date, it’s already too late. Additionally, it’s impossible to rely on volunteer donation efforts only. When your local pantry is using volunteers and their own vehicles for pickup, this is not the adequate level of infrastructure needed to match a grocery store. Finally, composting shouldn’t be the first priority; it should come after all edible food is prioritized for donation.

Even with well-intentioned programs in place, the scale of loss remains staggering. At Sharing Excess, we recover surplus food from grocery chains every day, and the majority of what we receive is in excellent condition: unopened, unexpired and perfectly edible. The problem isn’t food quality or effort from our food partners, it’s infrastructure, timing and prioritization.