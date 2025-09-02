 Skip to main content

The Grocery Industry’s Food Waste Problem

This pressing issue requires more than good intentions
Evan Ehlers
Sharing Excess Evan Ehlers Headshot
Food Waste Bin Main Image
The vast majority of grocery chains are making efforts but still falling short of their full potential to meaningfully reduce edible food waste.

Despite ongoing improvements, the grocery industry continues to face complex challenges with food excess and waste. Much of this is tied to unavoidable supply chain dynamics, overstocking, and evolving consumer demands for perfection of products (particularly produce) which leads to edible food being discarded before it’s ready. This loss continues even as more than 45 million Americans struggle with hunger. 

During Hunger Action Month in September, we’re called as an industry to raise awareness about food insecurity and take real action to combat it. Many grocers already have hunger relief or composting programs in place to reduce waste. Why, however, if those systems exist, are we still discarding so much edible food? 

The answer lies not in a lack of care or effort, but rather in a larger, systemic lack of infrastructure. What’s missing is industry-wide scale, urgency and coordination. To truly make a dent in food waste, the grocery industry must go beyond piecemeal solutions and build integrated systems that treat food rescue as a core operational function – not just a charitable afterthought.

Gaps in Current Approaches

The vast majority of grocery chains are making efforts but still falling short of their full potential to meaningfully reduce edible food waste. This is due to several challenges with the current approach. First, there’s a lack of real-time inventory coordination industry-wide, which means surplus isn’t identified early enough to be donated. Once perishable food hits its expiration date, it’s already too late. Additionally, it’s impossible to rely on volunteer donation efforts only. When your local pantry is using volunteers and their own vehicles for pickup, this is not the adequate level of infrastructure needed to match a grocery store. Finally, composting shouldn’t be the first priority; it should come after all edible food is prioritized for donation.  

[RELATED: Kroger’s New Strategy for Affordable Groceries in Virginia]   

Even with well-intentioned programs in place, the scale of loss remains staggering. At Sharing Excess, we recover surplus food from grocery chains every day, and the majority of what we receive is in excellent condition: unopened, unexpired and perfectly edible. The problem isn’t food quality or effort from our food partners, it’s infrastructure, timing and prioritization.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

What Grocers Could Be Doing

Food waste at the retail level isn’t just an operational glitch, it’s the inevitable result of a system designed to optimize for profit above all else – but grocers are uniquely positioned to intervene. They sit between producers and consumers, with unmatched control over food flow. That leverage isn’t fully realized, however, when donation systems are treated as “nice-to-have” charity efforts rather than core operational logistics.

There’s no shortage of desire to reduce food waste and feed communities in need. The solutions already exist. Policy barriers, such as the widespread myth that donors can be held liable for food donations, have been addressed through legislation like the Good Samaritan Act, which offers strong legal protections. Technological tools are available to accurately predict surplus and coordinate real-time food recovery efforts. Additionally, nonprofit infrastructure is in place to move food swiftly and compliantly from donors to those who need it. The pieces are there; what’s needed now is the will to connect them at scale.

To do this, grocers should consider the following: 

  1. Think about food rescue like you do waste management. Grocers are investing their dollars in waste management and should be doing the same with investment in food rescue.
  2. Nationalized or regional partnerships with proven nonprofit networks that already have the logistics, staff and technology to recover food at scale. Don’t reinvent the wheel; leverage what works.
  3. Standardized donation and reporting protocols across all store locations, ensuring that every site is contributing equally and reporting transparently on food waste and recovery outcomes.
  4. Integration of food rescue into store operations, training staff to identify eligible surplus, creating space for donations in the daily workflow and rewarding store-level success in food recovery just like other performance KPIs.
  5. Sharing data across the supply chain to better predict overproduction and optimize ordering based on real community demand.

These steps would not only reduce waste, but also strengthen grocers’ relationships with their communities, improve ESG performance and drive long-term operational efficiency.

The grocery industry has both the opportunity and the responsibility to lead on food waste. With the right infrastructure, partnerships and commitment, food rescue can move from the margins to the mainstream, creating a more sustainable, equitable food system for everyone. Let’s stop treating surplus as an afterthought and start treating it as the resource that it is.

About the Author

Evan Ehlers

Evan Ehlers is the founder of Sharing Excess, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that rescues surplus food from grocers, retailers and wholesalers and distributes it to communities experiencing food insecurity. The organization has partnered with 400-plus businesses and nonprofits to provide 12 million meals to more than 250,000 individuals.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds