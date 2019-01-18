SPONSORED CONTENT
Grocery Ecommerce: Tap Into an Exciting, Exploding Market
REGISTER FOR WEBINAR NOW!
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. ET
Grocery ecommerce sales are poised to boom.
Skeptical? Consider this: While 2017 saw online sales capture only 2.9 percent of overall grocery spending, the largely untapped market is anticipated to explode over the next five years, Forrester reports.*
By joining this free webinar sponsored by Salesforce and hosted by Progressive Grocer, you'll learn from top industry experts:
- How consumer demand is rising due to the growing number of smartphones, marketplaces and tech-savvy consumers
- How online marketplaces are selling groceries to leverage their large customer base and the substantial logistics networks they've developed over the past decade
- Ways grocers are increasingly investing in automation, click-and-collect, partnerships with online retailers to sell groceries, and technologies such as smart speakers
Progressive grocers have a tremendous opportunity to ride the grocery ecommerce growth wave. Be one of them and sign up for this free webinar here.
* Forrester: The State Of Global Online Grocery Retail, 2018
Speakers: