Grocery Ecommerce: Tap Into an Exciting, Exploding Market

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. ET

Grocery ecommerce sales are poised to boom.

Skeptical? Consider this: While 2017 saw online sales capture only 2.9 percent of overall grocery spending, the largely untapped market is anticipated to explode over the next five years, Forrester reports.*

How consumer demand is rising due to the growing number of smartphones, marketplaces and tech-savvy consumers

How online marketplaces are selling groceries to leverage their large customer base and the substantial logistics networks they've developed over the past decade

Ways grocers are increasingly investing in automation, click-and-collect, partnerships with online retailers to sell groceries, and technologies such as smart speakers

