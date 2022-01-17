Grocer’s Reveal Top Pain Points of 2022: Exclusive Retailer Research Offers Real-World Solutions to Top Industry Challenges

Webinar Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

It's a New Year for retailers, but familiar problems persist. From labor challenges and recruitment to supply chain disruption and on shelf availability to store experience and improving profitability. Find out how your industry peers are addressing these challenges and others in an exclusive retailer study conducted by the research division of Progressive Grocer's parent company EnsembleIQ. Join Movista and Progressive Grocer for a revealing look at 2022's top areas of opportunity, including:

Top trends to address labor issues with unconventional approaches and new workforce solutions.

Practical approaches to remedy supply chain challenges and fix on-shelf availability issues.

Real world solutions and new types of technology attracting investment.

What's working for retailers in non-grocery channels and the potential impact of alternative approaches.

Save the date and register today to gain access to this exclusive research.