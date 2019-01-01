Press enter to search
Grillo's Pickles Sandwich Maker Dill Slices

Grillo's Pickles Sandwich Maker Dill Slices

Grillo’s Pickles Sandwich Maker Dill Slices

Grillo’s Pickles Sandwich Maker Dill Slices are the first all-natural refrigerated pickle sandwich slices, which according to the company, are second most popular items in the refrigerated pickle category. Derived from the brand’s original century-old Italian family recipe of just seven natural ingredients – cucumbers, salt, dill, garlic, water, grape leaves and vinegar –thick-cut vertically sliced Sandwich Makers come in innovative horizontal containers that keep them fully submerged in brine for maximum freshness. Further, at only 5 calories a slice, they’re gluten- and fat-free, vegan, and certified kosher. The suggested retail price per 16-fluid-ounce tub is $4.99 or $5.99, depending on location.
 

