GreenChoice Launches Nutrition Science Advisory Board

GreenChoice PBC, a food health and sustainability intelligence company, has formed a Nutrition Science Advisory Board (NSAB) to provide independent oversight and expert guidance to ensure the scientific integrity and growth of GreenChoice’s Food GreenScore and Dietary Health Attributes.

The San Diego-based company also revealed that Dr. Joy Dubost, PhD, RD, is a founding member of the board. A nationally recognized nutrition scientist and food policy leader, Dubost brings to the position more than 20 years of experience encompassing the food industry, trade associations and regulatory engagement.

[RELATED: UNFI, GreenChoice Partner on Shelf Tags for Indies]

Dr. Dubost currently runs the scientific consulting firm NJOY Health & Nutrition and has guided nutrition strategy at major global organizations, including:

Global head of health science, regulatory affairs and advocacy at Lipton

Head of health and wellness, Americas at Unilever

Senior director of health and wellness at the National Restaurant Association

Principal scientist at PepsiCo

In addition to her leadership across the food industry, Dubost has led policy and external engagement programs with such regulatory authorities as FDA, USDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA); headed nutrition policy initiatives; collaborated with academic researchers globally; supported or authored scientific papers on nutrition, bioactives and health outcomes; and played a key role in public-private health partnerships, among them Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.

“GreenChoice is advancing a smarter, more transparent food system grounded in evidence and integrity — and I’m proud to support that mission,” said Dubost. “The Food GreenScore stands out for its holistic, personalized approach to evaluating food, empowering consumers with science they can trust. As the public health landscape evolves, it’s critical that scoring systems reflect the latest research and earn public confidence. I’m excited to bring my experience across health policy, regulatory affairs and scientific communications to help GreenChoice continue leading in this space.”