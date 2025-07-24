 Skip to main content

GreenChoice Launches Nutrition Science Advisory Board

Dr. Joy Dubost joins as founding member
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Dr. Joy Dubost

GreenChoice PBC, a food health and sustainability intelligence company, has formed a Nutrition Science Advisory Board (NSAB) to provide independent oversight and expert guidance to ensure the scientific integrity and growth of GreenChoice’s Food GreenScore and Dietary Health Attributes. 

The San Diego-based company also revealed that Dr. Joy Dubost, PhD, RD, is a founding member of the board. A nationally recognized nutrition scientist and food policy leader, Dubost brings to the position more than 20 years of experience encompassing the food industry, trade associations and regulatory engagement.

Dr. Dubost currently runs the scientific consulting firm NJOY Health & Nutrition and has guided nutrition strategy at major global organizations, including:

  • Global head of health science, regulatory affairs and advocacy at Lipton

  • Head of health and wellness, Americas at Unilever

  • Senior director of health and wellness at the National Restaurant Association

  • Principal scientist at PepsiCo

In addition to her leadership across the food industry, Dubost has led policy and external engagement programs with such regulatory authorities as FDA, USDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA); headed nutrition policy initiatives; collaborated with academic researchers globally; supported or authored scientific papers on nutrition, bioactives and health outcomes; and played a key role in public-private health partnerships, among them Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.

“GreenChoice is advancing a smarter, more transparent food system grounded in evidence and integrity — and I’m proud to support that mission,” said Dubost. “The Food GreenScore stands out for its holistic, personalized approach to evaluating food, empowering consumers with science they can trust. As the public health landscape evolves, it’s critical that scoring systems reflect the latest research and earn public confidence. I’m excited to bring my experience across health policy, regulatory affairs and scientific communications to help GreenChoice continue leading in this space.”

The Food GreenScore is a comprehensive, evidence-based food-scoring system that evaluates products across four dimensions: nutritional quality, processing, ingredient safety, and climate footprint. In contrast to many other labels and other scoring systems that focus only on nutrient content or additives, the Food GreenScore makes healthy choices easier while providing a holistic and personalized view of how food aligns with shoppers’ health needs and values.

“We’ve worked with nutrition scientists and academic partners since the very beginning, so the Nutrition Science Advisory Board is a natural next step in formalizing our commitment to rigorous research and transparency,” noted Galen Karlan-Mason, CEO and founder of GreenChoice and a 2024 Progressive Grocer GenNext Award honoree. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Dubost. Her leadership at the intersection of nutrition, regulation and health policy will be invaluable as we expand our national partnerships and deepen the impact of the Food GreenScore across the U.S.”  

The newly formed NASB features experts in retail dietetics, medical nutrition therapy, public health, regulatory policy, clinical research and behavior change. Members will meet on a quarterly basis to discuss and review scoring updates, dietary needs, disclaimers and disclosures. Governance is guided by a formal Conflict-of-Interest Policy emphasizing GreenChoice’s commitment to scientific integrity, objectivity and transparency.

GreenChoice intends to expand the board’s expertise in the future to include sustainability and environmental science advisors as part of its holistic scoring methodology.

