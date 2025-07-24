GreenChoice Launches Nutrition Science Advisory Board
The Food GreenScore is a comprehensive, evidence-based food-scoring system that evaluates products across four dimensions: nutritional quality, processing, ingredient safety, and climate footprint. In contrast to many other labels and other scoring systems that focus only on nutrient content or additives, the Food GreenScore makes healthy choices easier while providing a holistic and personalized view of how food aligns with shoppers’ health needs and values.
“We’ve worked with nutrition scientists and academic partners since the very beginning, so the Nutrition Science Advisory Board is a natural next step in formalizing our commitment to rigorous research and transparency,” noted Galen Karlan-Mason, CEO and founder of GreenChoice and a 2024 Progressive Grocer GenNext Award honoree. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Dubost. Her leadership at the intersection of nutrition, regulation and health policy will be invaluable as we expand our national partnerships and deepen the impact of the Food GreenScore across the U.S.”
The newly formed NASB features experts in retail dietetics, medical nutrition therapy, public health, regulatory policy, clinical research and behavior change. Members will meet on a quarterly basis to discuss and review scoring updates, dietary needs, disclaimers and disclosures. Governance is guided by a formal Conflict-of-Interest Policy emphasizing GreenChoice’s commitment to scientific integrity, objectivity and transparency.
GreenChoice intends to expand the board’s expertise in the future to include sustainability and environmental science advisors as part of its holistic scoring methodology.