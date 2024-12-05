Government Tries to Clear Up Confusion Over Food Date Labels

In a bid to curb food waste and optimize usage, federal agencies are seeking information from the industry and consumers.

The Food Safety Date Labeling Act may be languishing in Congress following its May 2023 introduction, but some new action is being taken to clear up consumer confusion about on-package usage information.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a joint Request for information (RFI) related to food date labeling. The agencies cited the ongoing murkiness related to terms like “Sell by,” “Use by,” “Best by” and other verbiage.

The RFI is an early step, in that the FDA and USDA are seeking insights on industry practices and preferences for food date labeling and consumer perceptions – and misperceptions – about such language. The request also seeks to uncover the current criteria behind certain products’ information.

The move by federal agencies stems from an interest in helping consumers make informed choices and in optimizing the food chain from both efficiency and sustainability standpoints. Last June, the USDA and FDA, along with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, released the joint National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics that included food loss linked to confusion about usage and expiration dates.