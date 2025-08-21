The Good Food Institute Names New CEO

The Good Food Institute (GFI) has revealed that Nigel Sizer will become its CEO, effective Aug. 26, to help lead the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization’s strategic programming and operations in the United States and globally, working closely with GFI teams in Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, Japan, India and Israel.

Sizer was previously president and CEO of global biodiversity nonprofit Rainforest Alliance and global director, forests at World Resources Institute, where he helped launch and grow Global Forest Watch, the Global Restoration Initiative and the Forest Legality Alliance. In the years after the outbreak of COVID-19, he founded Preventing Pandemic at the Source, leading a 20-organization coalition advocating policies focused on upstream pandemic prevention. His 15 years in the Global South encompassed positions at Rare, the United Nations Environment Programme, The Nature Conservancy, and other nonprofits centered on science- and social-driven interventions at the nexus of climate, biodiversity and public health.

In his new role, New York-based Sizer will lead all aspects of operations and administration in close collaboration with GFI President and founder Bruce Friedrich and the organization’s regional leads worldwide. GFI’s global network spans science, policy, industry and philanthropy to advance alternative proteins — meat made from plants, cultivated from animal cells or fermentation-enabled — to meet the world’s climate, health, food security and biodiversity goals.