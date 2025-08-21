The Good Food Institute Names New CEO
“After years quantifying the land use, health and climate damage of commodity animal agriculture, I am convinced that alternative proteins are the single most powerful opportunity to curb deforestation, biodiversity loss, pandemic risk and greenhouse-gas emissions,” noted Sizer. “How we feed humanity without destroying nature, and in ways that enable a greater diversity of life to thrive, deserves North Star focus. GFI’s theory of change, its global network, and its catalytic efforts across science, policy, industry and philanthropy are critical. I’m honored to be joining this team of change-makers.”
Added Friedrich: “Nigel Sizer has spent his career addressing the root causes of some of the biggest challenges of our time — a major motivation that drew him to GFI, our mission and our theory of change. With each disruption to our global food system, and demand for meat on the rise in virtually every economy in the world, the links between agriculture, climate, biodiversity, public health and malnutrition become ever more clear. Nigel joining us as CEO is not just a win for GFI, but for the alt-protein field writ large and for humanity’s future.”
Sizer succeeds Ilya Sheyman, who was GFI’s CEO for three years before his departure in June 2025. While GFI undertook a nationwide search for his successor, SVP of Government Relations and Policy Jessica Almy took on the role of interim CEO.