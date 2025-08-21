 Skip to main content

The Good Food Institute Names New CEO

Nigel Sizer formerly led Rainforest Alliance
The Good Food Institute (GFI) has revealed that Nigel Sizer will become its CEO, effective Aug. 26, to help lead the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization’s strategic programming and operations in the United States and globally, working closely with GFI teams in Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, Japan, India and Israel. 

Sizer was previously president and CEO of global biodiversity nonprofit Rainforest Alliance and global director, forests at World Resources Institute, where he helped launch and grow Global Forest Watch, the Global Restoration Initiative and the Forest Legality Alliance. In the years after the outbreak of COVID-19, he founded Preventing Pandemic at the Source, leading a 20-organization coalition advocating policies focused on upstream pandemic prevention. His 15 years in the Global South encompassed positions at Rare, the United Nations Environment Programme, The Nature Conservancy, and other nonprofits centered on science- and social-driven interventions at the nexus of climate, biodiversity and public health.

In his new role, New York-based Sizer will lead all aspects of operations and administration in close collaboration with GFI President and founder Bruce Friedrich and the organization’s regional leads worldwide. GFI’s global network spans science, policy, industry and philanthropy to advance alternative proteins — meat made from plants, cultivated from animal cells or fermentation-enabled — to meet the world’s climate, health, food security and biodiversity goals.

“After years quantifying the land use, health and climate damage of commodity animal agriculture, I am convinced that alternative proteins are the single most powerful opportunity to curb deforestation, biodiversity loss, pandemic risk and greenhouse-gas emissions,” noted Sizer. “How we feed humanity without destroying nature, and in ways that enable a greater diversity of life to thrive, deserves North Star focus. GFI’s theory of change, its global network, and its catalytic efforts across science, policy, industry and philanthropy are critical. I’m honored to be joining this team of change-makers.”

Added Friedrich: “Nigel Sizer has spent his career addressing the root causes of some of the biggest challenges of our time — a major motivation that drew him to GFI, our mission and our theory of change. With each disruption to our global food system, and demand for meat on the rise in virtually every economy in the world, the links between agriculture, climate, biodiversity, public health and malnutrition become ever more clear. Nigel joining us as CEO is not just a win for GFI, but for the alt-protein field writ large and for humanity’s future.”

Sizer succeeds Ilya Sheyman, who was GFI’s CEO for three years before his departure in June 2025. While GFI undertook a nationwide search for his successor, SVP of Government Relations and Policy Jessica Almy took on the role of interim CEO. 

