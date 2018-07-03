GMA Asks Trump Not to Go Ahead With Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) sent a letter to President Donald Trump expressing “deep concern” about proposed global tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and urging the chief executive to reconsider such a policy.

The “tariffs will disrupt global supply chains, increase the cost of foods and beverages for hard-working families, and jeopardize positive economic gains achieved through tax reform,” noted GMA President and CEO Pamela G. Bailey in the letter.

Further, Washington, D.C.-based GMA asked that any tariffs enacted on steel and aluminum imports be targeted rather than applied globally, and recommended the adoption of a process enabling food, beverage and consumer product manufacturers and their suppliers to seek exclusions on packaging materials with no national security application.

The letter also noted that the food and agriculture sectors have faced significant retaliation from foreign trading partners in the past when the United States has implemented similar policies, and that there are already strong indications that this will happen again if tariffs are enacted. “At a time when food and agriculture exports contribute to a trade surplus, these tariffs will expose approximately 9 percent of total U.S. exports to possible retaliation,” Bailey wrote.

“Global tariffs on steel and aluminum will have a unique impact on foods and beverages, acting as a tax on consumers and creating competitive dislocations in the marketplace,” she added. “We support your efforts to strengthen the U.S. domestic manufacturing base, but the proposed global tariffs will injure downstream purchasers of these products and add hundreds of millions of dollars in added costs to food and beverage manufacturing. Resources that would have gone into investments in innovation, equipment and workforce expansion will instead be diverted to offset additional manufacturing costs.”

The letter cautioned that any increase in costs of foods and beverages resulting from steel and aluminum tariffs would affect all Americans, but especially those consumers who depend on shelf-stable canned products, and that even a slight price increase of such products would cause hardships for such families.

According to GMA, exports of food, beverages and feed are crucial to the U.S. economy, totaling $133 billion last year.

In related news, the National Retail Federation (NRF) referred to the proposed tariffs as "an unnecessary tax on every American family and a self-inflicted wound on the nation’s economy."

Continued Washington-based NRF, "Consumers are just beginning to see more money in their paychecks following tax reform, but those gains will soon be offset by higher prices for products ranging from canned goods to cars to electronics."

Besides its concern that such tariffs would spark a trade war, the organization noted that its membership was "troubled by the direction of the ongoing NAFTA negotiations and the threat of additional tariffs on consumer goods from China," adding, "The true greatness of America cannot be realized when we build walls blocking the free flow of commerce in today’s global economy.”