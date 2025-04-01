GLP-1 Users Driving Demand for High-Protein Frozen Foods

A new study from NFRA and Morning Consult has found that GLP-1 users are more often prioritizing high-protein, low-carb and portion-controlled frozen foods.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has released new research revealing how the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications is reshaping frozen food shopping habits. Conducted in partnership with Washington, D.C.-based business intelligence company Morning Consult, the study found that GLP-1 users are more often prioritizing high-protein, low-carb and portion-controlled frozen foods, offering new opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to meet changing consumer needs.

“As more Americans turn to GLP-1 medications for weight management, their grocery shopping habits are shifting — bringing frozen foods into the spotlight as a go-to solution for convenience, nutrition and portion control,” noted Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA. “Brands that lean into these trends with high-protein innovations, clear nutritional messaging and pre-portioned packaging will be best positioned to connect with this rapidly growing consumer segment.”

Among the ways that GLP-1 users are reshaping the frozen food category: