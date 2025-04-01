 Skip to main content

GLP-1 Users Driving Demand for High-Protein Frozen Foods

NFRA study uncovers how popularity of weight loss medications is reshaping grocery shopping habits
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
GLP-1 User Main Image
A new study from NFRA and Morning Consult has found that GLP-1 users are more often prioritizing high-protein, low-carb and portion-controlled frozen foods.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has released new research revealing how the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications is reshaping frozen food shopping habits. Conducted in partnership with Washington, D.C.-based business intelligence company Morning Consult, the study found that GLP-1 users are more often prioritizing high-protein, low-carb and portion-controlled frozen foods, offering new opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to meet changing consumer needs. 

“As more Americans turn to GLP-1 medications for weight management, their grocery shopping habits are shifting — bringing frozen foods into the spotlight as a go-to solution for convenience, nutrition and portion control,” noted Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA. “Brands that lean into these trends with high-protein innovations, clear nutritional messaging and pre-portioned packaging will be best positioned to connect with this rapidly growing consumer segment.”

[RELATED: What Shoppers Look for in Frozen and Dairy Foods]

Among the ways that GLP-1 users are reshaping the frozen food category:

  • A majority (78%) of GLP-1 users said that they’ve been eating smaller portions since starting the medication, with 69% actively looking for healthier food options.
  • Almost half (46%) of GLP-1 users said that high protein content makes them more likely to buy a frozen food item.
  • GLP-1 users are upping their purchases of frozen fruits (44%) and vegetables (40%) while reducing impulse purchases and larger meal portions.
  • 80% of GLP-1 users expressed interest in trying frozen food products specifically designed to meet their dietary needs.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In response to the growing demand for frozen foods that support weight management and nutrition goals, brands can:

  • Prioritize high-protein and low-carb innovation to meet GLP-1 users’ needs.
  • Leverage influencer partnerships to generate awareness and highlight meal inspiration.
  • Optimize digital marketing strategies to spotlight health-forward frozen options on social platforms.
  • Employ in-store promotions and clear labeling to help shoppers easily find products that align with their dietary preferences.

“As consumer needs continue to evolve, frozen food brands have an incredible opportunity to meet demand with solutions that fit modern health and lifestyle trends,” added Greyshock.

NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The organization sponsors various national promotions and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. The NFRA Convention will take place Oct. 18-21 at the Orlando World Center Marriott, in Orlando, Fla.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds