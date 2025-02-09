As families ease back into their back-to-school routines, Gimme Seaweed has added two bold, popular flavors to its Grab & Go line of roasted seaweed snacks: Korean BBQ and Chili Lime. Both new flavors reflect the current trend toward globally inspired and swicy taste combinations among Gen Z consumers. The launch comes as part of the brand’s back-to-school campaign. Along with these two latest flavors, Gimme’s Grab & Go line consists of fan-favorites Sea Salt, Sea Salt & Avocado Oil, and Teriyaki. Korean BBQ and Chili Lime are available in two sizes: The suggested retail prices are $5.49 for a 5-pack and $1.39 for a 0.14-ounce single pack, with prices varying slightly by retailer.