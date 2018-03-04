Giant Landover Introduces Guiding Stars

Giant Food of Landover, Md., has rolled out the Guiding Stars nutrition navigation program at all 166 of the Ahold Delhaize USA banner’s stores. Under the program, thousands of items feature a good/better/best star ranking system, with one star equating to good nutritional value, two to better nutritional value, and three to the best nutritional value.

“We know that more and more of our customers are prioritizing nutrition and in fact, our research tells us that over half of Americans cook at home because the meals are healthier,” said Giant Food Lead Nutritionist Lisa Coleman, citing an ORC International online survey conducted last November. “We saw this growing demand for healthier meals, and we set out to make it easier to shop for nutritious ingredients and meal solutions. Customers can find the products they're looking for faster and feel confident that they’re selecting the foods that are best for their families.”

The program is consistent with such national policies as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and MyPlate. If no Guiding Stars symbol is shown, the following conditions may apply: The item isn’t nutritionally recommended; is new to the program and as yet unrated; contains fewer than five calories, such as water or tea; is a dietary supplement; is a medical food such as baby formula; or doesn’t have any nutrition information available.

“Label reading can be intimidating and time-consuming,” added Coleman. “We’re thrilled to be giving this empowering tool to our customers to easily identify the products they want.”

Additionally, for Giant Food customers who wish to purchase groceries online, Guiding Stars will be featured on thousands of items sold on egrocer Peapod, also an Ahold Delhaize USA company.

In other food transparency moves, Giant Food last year introduced the HowGood rating system, which identifies products based on factors ranging from ingredient sourcing to labor practices.

Giant Food operates stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, employing about 20,000 associates.

Since its debut in 2006, Scarborough, Maine-based Guiding Stars has rolled out to 1,950 grocery stores – among them Giant Food sister banners Food Lion, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – in the United States and Canada, as well as public school, college, corporate and hospital dining facilities. The program is also accessible through the Shopper mobile app for iOS devices.