Giant Food Partners With Professional Women’s Soccer in Washington D.C.

Regional grocer Giant Food has partnered with Washington D.C.'s professional women’s soccer team, the Washington Spirit.

Through this partnership, Giant will support key community-focused initiatives and Spirit theme nights, including Salute to Service and Pride, celebrating those who serve and championing inclusion and belonging.

“Being active in the community is important to Giant, and this partnership will allow us to give back to the communities we serve,” said Felis Andrade, director of external communications and community relations at Giant. “The Washington Spirit is important to the D.C. sports scene, and we are excited to support their efforts to engage fans, promote inclusivity and strengthen local connections. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact on and off the field.”

