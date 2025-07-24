Giant Food Partners With Professional Women’s Soccer in Washington D.C.
As part of the partnership, the Spirit and Giant will co-host a community event this summer at the Giant Food Pantry in Southeast D.C., where Spirit players will help raise awareness and support access to essential resources for local families.
“We are thrilled to welcome Giant Food as a proud partner of the Washington Spirit,” said Doug Vinci, VP of corporate partnerships for the team. “Giant is a brand that shares our deep commitment to giving back to the DMV community. We look forward to bringing impactful initiatives to life and engaging Spirit fans along the way.”
Giant opened its first location in Washington, D.C., in 1936 and is committed to being a Better Neighbor to the communities and customers it serves. Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.