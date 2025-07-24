 Skip to main content

Giant Food Partners With Professional Women’s Soccer in Washington D.C.

Regional grocer to support key community-focused initiatives with Washington Spirit team
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Giant Food Partnership
Professional women's soccer team the Washington Spirit has partnered with Giant Food, a leading regional grocery chain serving the greater Washington, D.C., area.

Through this partnership, Giant will support key community-focused initiatives and Spirit theme nights, including Salute to Service and Pride, celebrating those who serve and championing inclusion and belonging.

“Being active in the community is important to Giant, and this partnership will allow us to give back to the communities we serve,” said Felis Andrade, director of external communications and community relations at Giant. “The Washington Spirit is important to the D.C. sports scene, and we are excited to support their efforts to engage fans, promote inclusivity and strengthen local connections. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact on and off the field.”

As part of the partnership, the Spirit and Giant will co-host a community event this summer at the Giant Food Pantry in Southeast D.C., where Spirit players will help raise awareness and support access to essential resources for local families.  

“We are thrilled to welcome Giant Food as a proud partner of the Washington Spirit,” said Doug Vinci, VP of corporate partnerships for the team. “Giant is a brand that shares our deep commitment to giving back to the DMV community. We look forward to bringing impactful initiatives to life and engaging Spirit fans along the way.”

Giant opened its first location in Washington, D.C., in 1936 and is committed to being a Better Neighbor to the communities and customers it serves. Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.

