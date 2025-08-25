Giant Food and BrightFarms Team on Ready-to-Eat Greens
“We can’t wait for Giant Food customers to experience BrightFarms ready-to-eat greens under our Nature’s Promise label,” said Rick Manzi, the grocer’s VP of fresh merchandising. “These crunchy fresh greens last longer, taste delicious in salads and sandwiches, and continue our mission of bringing customers the very best products at the best value.”
The Nature’s Promise Greenhouse Grown lineup consists of Sweet Baby Butter (4 ounces), Spring Mix (4 ounces), Green and Red Leaf (4 ounces), Crunchy Green Leaf (4 ounces), Crunchy Green Leaf (8 ounces), Green and Red Leaf (8 ounces), and Spring Mix (8 ounces).
Giant opened its first location in Washington, D.C., in 1936 and is committed to being a Better Neighbor to the communities and customers it serves. Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.
Acquired by Atlanta-based global conglomerate Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms has products available in more than 6,400 retail stores across the Central, Eastern and Southwest regions of the United States.