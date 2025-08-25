Giant Food and BrightFarms Team on Ready-to-Eat Greens

A partnership between Giant Food and BrightFarms introduces several new Greenhouse Grown greens to the grocery store chain’s produce department under the private Nature’s Promise brand.

Washington, D.C.-area grocery store chain Giant Food has joined forces with hydroponic farming company BrightFarms to bring fresher, long-lasting ready-to-eat greens to customers under its Nature’s Promise private brand. The partnership introduces several new Greenhouse Grown greens to Giant Food’s produce department.

BrightFarms grows leafy greens indoors in high-tech, climate-controlled greenhouses close to major cities. The greens are harvested, packed and delivered to stores in as little as 24 hours, ensuring maximum flavor and shelf life. They also require no washing and can be eaten right from the container, providing a convenient option for consumers.

“This partnership with Giant Food is an exciting opportunity to offer our responsibly grown, nutritious greens under the trusted Nature’s Promise brand,” noted Matt DiNitto, EVP of sales for Irvington, N.Y.-based BrightFarms. “We’re proud to make healthy eating easier for households across the region.”