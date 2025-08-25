 Skip to main content

Giant Food and BrightFarms Team on Ready-to-Eat Greens

Hydroponic-farmed products sold under grocer’s Nature’s Promise brand
A partnership between Giant Food and BrightFarms introduces several new Greenhouse Grown greens to the grocery store chain’s produce department under the private Nature’s Promise brand.

Washington, D.C.-area grocery store chain Giant Food has joined forces with hydroponic farming company BrightFarms to bring fresher, long-lasting ready-to-eat greens to customers under its Nature’s Promise private brand. The partnership introduces several new Greenhouse Grown greens to Giant Food’s produce department. 

BrightFarms grows leafy greens indoors in high-tech, climate-controlled greenhouses close to major cities. The greens are harvested, packed and delivered to stores in as little as 24 hours, ensuring maximum flavor and shelf life. They also require no washing and can be eaten right from the container, providing a convenient option for consumers.

“This partnership with Giant Food is an exciting opportunity to offer our responsibly grown, nutritious greens under the trusted Nature’s Promise brand,” noted Matt DiNitto, EVP of sales for Irvington, N.Y.-based BrightFarms. “We’re proud to make healthy eating easier for households across the region.”

“We can’t wait for Giant Food customers to experience BrightFarms ready-to-eat greens under our Nature’s Promise label,” said Rick Manzi, the grocer’s VP of fresh merchandising. “These crunchy fresh greens last longer, taste delicious in salads and sandwiches, and continue our mission of bringing customers the very best products at the best value.”

The Nature’s Promise Greenhouse Grown lineup consists of Sweet Baby Butter (4 ounces), Spring Mix (4 ounces), Green and Red Leaf (4 ounces), Crunchy Green Leaf (4 ounces), Crunchy Green Leaf (8 ounces), Green and Red Leaf (8 ounces), and Spring Mix (8 ounces).

Giant opened its first location in Washington, D.C., in 1936 and is committed to being a Better Neighbor to the communities and customers it serves. Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its Most Sustainable Grocers.

Acquired by Atlanta-based global conglomerate Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms has products available in more than 6,400 retail stores across the Central, Eastern and Southwest regions of the United States.

