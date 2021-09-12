Getir Launches 10-Minute Grocery Delivery in NYC

Ultrafast grocery delivery company Getir is speeding up its expansion in the United States by starting operations in New York, the country’s largest metropolitan area.

The tech company arrived in the United States last month by launching in Chicago. Founded in 2015 in Istanbul, Gatir has grown rapidly in recent years. With the company's launch in the United States, the company is now operational in nine countries worldwide, paving the way for further global expansion of the ultrafast grocery delivery category. This year alone, Getir has raised over $1.1 billion in funding, valuing the company at $7.7 billion.

"Our United States expansion began with Chicago, and we are happy to announce that we have officially launched in New York. By the end of the year, with the addition of Boston, we will be present in three U.S. cities. We're excited to showcase our best-in-class service and continue our strong expansion plan for this new market. We are the pioneers in ultrafast grocery deliveries, and we are excited to introduce Getir to New Yorkers," said Nazim Salur, founder of Getir.

However, Getir has some competition. DoorDash recently launched 10-minute grocery delivery service from its DashMart location in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, with more locations and partners coming over the next few months. And European startup Gorillas launched 10-minute delivery in the New York City area on May 30. The company is planning a wider expansion in New York and other major U.S. cities.

For New Yorkers wanting to give Getir a try, they can do so from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. The service is available in Manhattan, Brooklyn and parts of Queens, with continued expansion in the coming weeks. As an exclusive offer for the launch, customers will not be charged a delivery fee for their first five orders. The last-mile delivery company offers approximately 2,000 everyday items from chocolate to soft drinks, dairy to cleaning materials, and chips to pet food.

On the employment side, Getir offers its riders and pickers both full-time and part-time job options. Riders are provided high-quality helmets and protective equipment along with their ebikes and emopeds. Additionally, riders receive comprehensive training and driver safety courses.