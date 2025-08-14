Gelson’s Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract
Six UFCW California locals represent the associates at Gelson’s, who are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign. Grocery Workers Rising consists of 65,000 essential grocery workers throughout Southern California.
Last month, workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Super A Foods ratified a new contract, while just last week, Stater Bros. workers reached a tentative agreement and are now in the midst of contract ratification votes.
Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store in Santa Ana, Calif.
Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are banners of Albertsons Cos. which, as of June 14, operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100.
Commerce, Calif.-based Super A Foods is a privately held chain of eight grocery stores catering especially to Latino and Asian consumers in the Los Angeles area.