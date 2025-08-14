Gelson’s Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) locals representing more than 2,000 grocery workers at Gelson’s Markets in Southern California have reached a tentative agreement that the locals said secures higher wages, more money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, adequate staffing, and more.

“This victory was only possible because of our hard work and solidarity with our co-workers, our customers, and our union siblings at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions and Stater Bros.,” noted the UFCW Gelson’s Bargaining Committee in a statement. “Every pledge card and petition we signed, delegation we participated in, social media post we shared, customer we engaged and action we attended helped get us to this point. Our victory sends a powerful message to workers everywhere – when we band together in solidarity, we win.”

Further details of the tentative agreement will be shared only with union members at future meetings. Following the vote, the results will be tallied, verified and given to members. Vote results and further information on the contract will be made public after union members have had an opportunity to review and vote on it.