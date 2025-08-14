 Skip to main content

Gelson’s Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract

Deal offers higher wages and improved pensions, health care, staffing, and more for 2,000+ SoCal grocery employees
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Gelson's Workers Main Image
Six UFCW California locals represent the associates at Gelson’s, who are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) locals representing more than 2,000 grocery workers at Gelson’s Markets in Southern California have reached a tentative agreement that the locals said secures higher wages, more money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, adequate staffing, and more. 

“This victory was only possible because of our hard work and solidarity with our co-workers, our customers, and our union siblings at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions and Stater Bros.,” noted the UFCW Gelson’s Bargaining Committee in a statement. “Every pledge card and petition we signed, delegation we participated in, social media post we shared, customer we engaged and action we attended helped get us to this point. Our victory sends a powerful message to workers everywhere – when we band together in solidarity, we win.”

Further details of the tentative agreement will be shared only with union members at future meetings. Following the vote, the results will be tallied, verified and given to members. Vote results and further information on the contract will be made public after union members have had an opportunity to review and vote on it.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Six UFCW California locals represent the associates at Gelson’s, who are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign. Grocery Workers Rising consists of 65,000 essential grocery workers throughout Southern California. 

Last month, workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Super A Foods ratified a new contract, while just last week, Stater Bros. workers reached a tentative agreement and are now in the midst of contract ratification votes. 

Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store in Santa Ana, Calif. 

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are banners of Albertsons Cos. which, as of June 14, operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates.  The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100. 

Commerce, Calif.-based Super A Foods is a privately held chain of eight grocery stores catering especially to Latino and Asian consumers in the Los Angeles area.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds