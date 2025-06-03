Game-Changing Innovation Happening in the Dairy, Deli and Bakery Perimeter

Consumers are searching for ways to treat themselves in a way that doesn’t break their budget.

Indulgence Isn’t Just a Buzzword

The common refrain of affordable indulgence was also emphasized by those who regularly take the pulse of today's consumers. Matthew Barry, insight manager at Euromonitor International, relayed often-heard sentiments: “'Food costs a lot, housing costs a lot, but I want to treat myself in a way that doesn’t break my budget. I am not going to get the outfit or trip, but I can afford this $6 cheese at the grocery store'.”

Andy Sasser, senior manager, prepared foods and bakery at Amazon Fresh, agreed and said that the drive for affordable indulgence both from financial and health and wellness standpoints, is evident in the addition of more product options. “Smaller format packaging creates not just convenience but delivers on a variety of occasion needs and creates a permission structure for including in premium products,” he shared.

Affordability remains a driver in a market marked by ongoing certainty. “Consumers do want wellness. They do want sustainability. They do want flavor. But if the price doesn't work, they're not going to buy it,” pointed out Barry.

The panel discussions moderated by Weise also featured video diaries from shoppers who talked about their shopping lists and experiences at grocery stores. One common theme was their interested in finding ways to elevate their foods to make them their own, like “zhusz-ing” up store-bought prepared foods with some of their own touches.

Shoppers queried about dairy, deli and bakery buying habits affirmed that they are going down many online and in-store avenues. “Two-thirds of people buy products they see on social media. Shoppers aren’t just buying products – they are buying relevance,” reported Weise.

Thanks for the Memories

Whether they are discovering new things on social media or encountering items in the store perimeter, shoppers appreciate bakery, deli and diary offerings that are true comfort foods. The “newstalgia” trend, in which perennially popular items have a new look or taste tweak, underscores the ongoing quest for foods that evoke emotions.

Interestingly, Weise cited data showing that younger consumers, including Millennials and Gen Z shoppers, are looking for products that make them feel nostalgic about their youth in less-chaotic times.

“Any time you can touch on that deep childhood memory that they've almost forgotten about until they see it again, that is very, very emotional and really drives consumers,” said Karri Zwirlei, director, bakery, deli and prepared foods, at Tops Markets, LLC, adding, “This generation is much more nomadic. They don't stay in the same town they were born – they grow up, they go to college and then they'll move out of state, maybe even out of country, and they might move five or six times in their life. But that smell or flavor or cake they see in the bakery brings them right back.”

Here, too, the notion of “newstaliga” was evident in several exhibitor booths. Crumb cakes and strawberry-flavored crisped rice squares from Rise Bakery Company garnered interest, for example.

Other trend takeaways from IDDBA 2025 include the following:

Palatable palates: The recent move by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to ban certain food dyes is having an effect on the industry. Several companies, including Dawn Foods, shared ways they are on the path to offering vibrant natural colors to bakeries in the grocery space.

In a pickle: Pickles are still a big dill, if the IDDBA show is any indication. Pickle producers are diversifying into grab-and-go pouches and Pickleback cocktail mixers.

Multiplication answers: Variety packs are nothing new in the deli, bakery and dairy departments, but this year’s IDDBA show floor revealed how shoppers like more options within multipacks. For instance, a display of Bento boxes from Bento, Inc. attracted a crowd at this event, while Rise Baking Company had its own riff on bento boxes with boxes filled with smaller cakes and cupcakes. The multiplication effect was likewise evident in a new ready-to-make organic daisy bread product from Pur Pain, part of KLT Global and in snacking and charcuterie kits featuring cheese, meats, nuts, and other snackable items.

Attendees at this year’s IDDBA event had a lot of take-homes, in addition to the assortment of samples they could tuck into their bags. Celebrity keynoter speakers including Chef Carla Hall, “GMA” host and Pro Bowler Michal Strahan and famed actor and director Kevin Costner talked in their respective sessions about how their careers were influenced by supportive family members and propelled by dogged work ethic. They also talked about how food is nostalgic and grocery shopping is enjoyable.

“I love the grocery store. When I was in London, I didn't have that much money, and I would just go out to a grocery store, I would come back and my friends were like, 'Where have you been?' I would say, 'I went to this neighborhood and I went to this grocery store,'” shared Hall. “I don't care where I am, whether I was in Mozambique or Zimbabwe – ‘Can I go to a grocery store?’ It is my connection to the people in the culture and to see what aisles are the most popular or fullest."