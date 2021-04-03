The Future of Fresh Fulfillment

Webinar Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the eCommerce grocery landscape. Since March 2020, consumers have significantly increased their online shopping and retailers have been forced to reprioritize their growth strategies to expand online by investing in new capabilities for online ordering and fulfillment.



Despite the growth, many retailers have struggled with the demands faced by fresh fulfillment and have found fresh to be a challenging aspect of their eCommerce fulfillment strategy. During this session, we will discuss why fresh fulfillment is difficult to manage, how marketplace platforms can impact your fresh brand, and how automating eCommerce fulfillment can enable grocers to gain end-to-end visibility while growing sales, cutting costs, and improving operational efficiency.



During this webinar, we will:

Discuss why fresh is a differentiator for grocers both in-store and online and how fresh fulfillment is critical to brand identity.

Dive deep into the impact and downside of retailers utilizing marketplace providers (i.e., Instacart, Shipt, DoorDash, etc.) as their sole eCommerce option to pick, pack, and deliver orders and discuss how retailers can utilize tools and own their online experience.

Examine how with the right technology innovation, retailers can improve the productivity of their order selection process and have true visibility into fresh and fulfillment to make the appropriate decisions that grow revenue and reduce food waste.

