The Future of CPG Promotion: Balancing Traditional and Digital Channels for Optimal Results

Webinar Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET

Are you eager to simplify the annual planning process? One way to do this is to determine the optimal marketing mix for your brand and objectives. Join Tiffany Williams (Inmar Intelligence) as she explores the evolving landscape of CPG promotion strategies. Traditional tactics like free-standing inserts (FSI) have long been a staple in the industry, but the increasing popularity of digital channels in the last three years has caused a shift in share of redemption. Have you adjusted your budget and promotion mix to align with industry shifts?

In this session, you’ll learn:

All promotion options available and the advantages to each

Examples of effective promotion mixes based on your objective and situation

How marketers can bring this variety of tactics together for the optimal marketing mix for their brand

Annual planning will no longer be a daunting task. Armed with newfound knowledge and Inmar’s resources at your disposal, you'll have the tools to craft an effective and well-informed strategy.