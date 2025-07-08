FTC Designates July as 'Made in the USA' Month

“As chairman of the FTC, I am responsible for enforcing laws that prohibit companies from making false or unsubstantiated claims that a product is ‘Made in the USA,’” said Ferguson. “It is important to protect Americans from deceptive advertising, and also important because it provides consumers with confidence that when they buy something that says ‘Made in the USA’ they are actually supporting American workers, American manufacturers and American communities.”

The FTC has additional guidance online regarding how to comply with the Made in USA Rule.

Meanwhile, Walmart is continuing its "Buy American" initiative by accepting applications for its Open Call 2025 competition, which offers entrepreneurs the chance to pitch Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers with products made, grown or assembled in the United States, for a shot at national distribution. The deadline to submit applications is July 25.

In April, Walmart also unveiled its Grow with US, a new program designed to provide U.S. small businesses with the training, mentorship and resources they need to find success with the retail giant.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.