Fry’s Food Stores Expands Arizona Footprint
In addition to doling out giveaways and prizes during the grand opening, the Kroger Co.-owned Fry’s Food Stores is marking the occasion by donating $5,000 to a local food bank.
The Gilbert opening comes a few months after Fry’s welcomed shoppers to a new outpost in Marana, Ariz. That 123,000-square-foot site was built in the Gladden Farms community. The banner has been in expansion mode over the last few years, adding at least seven new sites since 2018 and remodeling several other markets.
Fry’s operates 130 stores across 34 cities in Arizona. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates, including 13,000 employees at 110 stores in its Dallas division, and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.