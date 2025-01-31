Fry’s Food Stores Expands Arizona Footprint

Like this store in Phoenix, the latest Fry's Food Store in Gilbert includes a fuel station and onsite Murray's Cheese Shop, among other amenities.

The second new Fry's Food Stores in three months has opened in Arizona. Following the October unveiling of a supermarket north of Tuscon, another site in the city of Gilbert (southeast of Phoenix) held a grand opening on Jan. 31.

The 125,621-square-foot store in Gilbert set up shop at 3490 S. Power Road. As with other Fry’s stores, this one features a sushi station, Murray’s Cheese Shop and a wide assortment of everyday essentials, grocery staples and fresh foods. Customers can also browse a wine department staffed by a wine steward and shop for clothing and housewares in those departments. To check other items off their to-do list, shoppers can order medications from an onsite pharmacy and gas up at an adjoining 20-pump fuel station.

The store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pickup and delivery services are available.