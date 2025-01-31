 Skip to main content

Fry’s Food Stores Expands Arizona Footprint

Location in Gilbert now open
Lynn Petrak
Fry's
Like this store in Phoenix, the latest Fry's Food Store in Gilbert includes a fuel station and onsite Murray's Cheese Shop, among other amenities.

The second new Fry's Food Stores in three months has opened in Arizona. Following the October unveiling of a supermarket north of Tuscon, another site in the city of Gilbert (southeast of Phoenix) held a grand opening on Jan. 31.

The 125,621-square-foot store in Gilbert set up shop at 3490 S. Power Road. As with other Fry’s stores, this one features a sushi station, Murray’s Cheese Shop and a wide assortment of everyday essentials, grocery staples and fresh foods. Customers can also browse a wine department staffed by a wine steward and shop for clothing and housewares in those departments. To check other items off their to-do list, shoppers can order medications from an onsite pharmacy and gas up at an adjoining 20-pump fuel station.

The store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pickup and delivery services are available. 

In addition to doling out giveaways and prizes during the grand opening, the Kroger Co.-owned Fry’s Food Stores is marking the occasion by donating $5,000 to a local food bank.

The Gilbert opening comes a few months after Fry’s welcomed shoppers to a new outpost in Marana, Ariz. That 123,000-square-foot site was built in the Gladden Farms community. The banner has been in expansion mode over the last few years, adding at least seven new sites since 2018 and remodeling several other markets.

Fry’s operates 130 stores across 34 cities in Arizona. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates, including 13,000 employees at 110 stores in its Dallas division, and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

