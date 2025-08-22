 Skip to main content

THE FRIDAY 5: Target's Next CEO; Wawa Unveils New Format

Growth for Vallarta and H-E-B, streamlining at Stop & Shop also made news this week
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

Wawa storefront
Wawa is preparing to open a new travel center concept in North Carolina.

1. Wawa Goes Big in North Carolina

PG readers were most interested this week in news that convenience store chain Wawa will open its first travel center, in Hope Mills, Cumberland County, N.C., on Aug. 28. The more than 8,000-square-foot travel center will offer Wawa’s signature fresh food and beverage items, fuel for passenger vehicles and a high-speed diesel fuel court for the needs of professional tractor-trailer drivers. 

“We are thrilled to pilot this new format in Hope Mills and believe this new travel center model is a great way to bring Wawa to customers while serving a need to the travelers,” said John Poplawski, Wawa chief real estate officer. 

The company is in growth mode, with plans to build and open six to eight stores per year over the next eight to 10 years in North Carolina. Wawa is also starting construction on stores in the Tennessee cities of Murfreesboro and Clarksville, and recently entered both Indiana and Ohio, with further expansion plans in each state.

2. Target Names New CEO, Cuts Ties With Ulta

On the heels of its encouraging Q2 financial report, Target announced a succession plan for its CEO slot. Michael Fiddelke, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Brian Cornell, effective Feb. 1, 2026. Fiddelke will become a member of the board of directors when he takes the helm, while Cornell will transition to the role of executive chair of the board at that time.

Fiddelke says he is ready to embrace change and drive growth and better results for the company.

"It is truly an honor to be named Target's next chief executive officer. After more than 20 years at Target, I know the power of our brand, the talent of our team, and the special place we hold in retail,” he said. “My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Target goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results.”

Continued Fiddelke: “I am eager to refocus our strategy and build on the assets and capabilities that have made Target a beloved destination for incredible products and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. And to be clear, we have work to do to reach our full potential. Now's the time to take full advantage of our strengths, embrace change with pace and purpose, and regain our momentum."

Meanwhile, news also came in that Target and Ulta Beauty have mutually agreed not to renew the Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop partnership when the current agreement concludes in August 2026. Until then, the Ulta Beauty at Target experience will continue in Target stores and on Target.com.

H-E-B DFW
H-E-B continues to dominate North Texas.

3. Vallarta Supermarkets, H-E-B Grow in Their Home States

Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California’s largest Latino-owned grocery chains, is quickly doubling down in the city of Modesto. Following the success of its first Modesto location, which opened in February, the company revealed that it will open its second location in the city on Aug. 27. 

“The incredible response to our first Modesto store made it clear – this community is full of heart, culture and energy that aligns with who we are at Vallarta,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “With this second location, we’re not only expanding access to the high-quality, authentic foods our customers love, but we’re also introducing a refreshed in-store experience that reflects the evolving tastes and needs of the Modesto community.”

Down in Texas, H-E-B is also ramping up its growth in the northern half of the state. The grocer is continuing its takeover of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with the official opening of its H-E-B Prosper store in Collin County. The 133,000-square-foot H-E-B joins eight other H-E-B stores and two Joe V’s Smart Shop locations that the retailer has opened in the DFW Metroplex since 2022.   

4. Behind Acosta Group’s U.K. Operations

PG Editorial Director Gina Acosta flew across the pond earlier this summer to visit Acosta Group’s operations in the United Kingdom and see firsthand how its Acosta Europe business – through a focused strategy of acquisition, innovation and integration – has positioned itself as a transformative player across the U.K. retail value chain.

Read more about what she learned.

5. Stop & Shop Streamlining Operations

Northeast retailer Stop & Shop confirmed this week that it is shuttering two distribution centers in Connecticut this fall. The DCs are used to fulfill online orders and are located next to brick-and-mortar Stop & Shop stores. 

About a year ago, Stop & Shop closed five underperforming stores in Connecticut. This summer, the company announced a new integrated marketing campaign emphasizing the value and trust that shoppers can place in the banner.

