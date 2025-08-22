THE FRIDAY 5: Target's Next CEO; Wawa Unveils New Format

1. Wawa Goes Big in North Carolina

PG readers were most interested this week in news that convenience store chain Wawa will open its first travel center, in Hope Mills, Cumberland County, N.C., on Aug. 28. The more than 8,000-square-foot travel center will offer Wawa’s signature fresh food and beverage items, fuel for passenger vehicles and a high-speed diesel fuel court for the needs of professional tractor-trailer drivers.

“We are thrilled to pilot this new format in Hope Mills and believe this new travel center model is a great way to bring Wawa to customers while serving a need to the travelers,” said John Poplawski, Wawa chief real estate officer.

The company is in growth mode, with plans to build and open six to eight stores per year over the next eight to 10 years in North Carolina. Wawa is also starting construction on stores in the Tennessee cities of Murfreesboro and Clarksville, and recently entered both Indiana and Ohio, with further expansion plans in each state.

2. Target Names New CEO, Cuts Ties With Ulta

On the heels of its encouraging Q2 financial report, Target announced a succession plan for its CEO slot. Michael Fiddelke, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Brian Cornell, effective Feb. 1, 2026. Fiddelke will become a member of the board of directors when he takes the helm, while Cornell will transition to the role of executive chair of the board at that time.

Fiddelke says he is ready to embrace change and drive growth and better results for the company.

"It is truly an honor to be named Target's next chief executive officer. After more than 20 years at Target, I know the power of our brand, the talent of our team, and the special place we hold in retail,” he said. “My history with the company also deepens my sense of responsibility for where Target goes next, and I step into the role with an urgent commitment to drive growth and deliver better results.”

Continued Fiddelke: “I am eager to refocus our strategy and build on the assets and capabilities that have made Target a beloved destination for incredible products and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. And to be clear, we have work to do to reach our full potential. Now's the time to take full advantage of our strengths, embrace change with pace and purpose, and regain our momentum."

Meanwhile, news also came in that Target and Ulta Beauty have mutually agreed not to renew the Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop partnership when the current agreement concludes in August 2026. Until then, the Ulta Beauty at Target experience will continue in Target stores and on Target.com.