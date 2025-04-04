THE FRIDAY 5: Regional Grocers Expand Reach; ALDI Shares Go-to-Market Strategy

1. Regional Banners on the March

If spring is the time for new growth, it’s also timely for retail expansions. Once again this week, readers were locked in on grocers’ forays into different markets. Boise, Idaho-based WinCo Foods, for example, is unveiling a new store in Centralia, Wash., on April 7 and is breaking ground on a location in Klamath Falls, Ore. Reports also emerged in the Denver Business Journal and in BizWest that WinCo is making plans for at least two stores in the Denver area.

Also entering new territory in Colorado: Woods Supermarket Inc., which is generating interest for the debut of its first store outside of its home state of the Missouri. The location in Johnstown, Colo., opened on March 19.

Meanwhile, reports that T&T Supermarket is putting down roots in San Francisco also resonated with PG’s audience this week. The Canada-based Asian grocer is expected to open a store in the Bay City in about a year from now as it continues to expand in North America.

2. ALDI, Kroger and Albertsons Speed Up Store Brand Additions

This week, Progressive Grocer talked exclusively with ALDI's Michael Mache, director of national buying for non-alcoholic beverages, who provided an inside look at how the fast-growing retailer brought its latest functional beverages to market. The launch of Summit Popz, Summit Waves Energy and PurAqua Hydration Sticks reflects ongoing shopper interest in high-quality, right-priced functional beverages.

“Each product was in development for nine months or less, a pace that speaks to our ability to quickly respond to trends and deliver private label​ innovations. Even though we move fast, we take the time to get it right. We rigorously test every product, sampling 35,000 items annually to bring only the best to our shelves​,” he told PG. He added that the new drinks have been well received, as the retailer is selling nearly 20,000 cans of the prebiotic soda Popz every day. Not one to rest on any laurels, ALDI is working on additional beverage innovations that include more flavors, pack sizes and nutrition formulations, Mache reported.

News about new store brand items from The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. also got some clicks this week. Kroger added its Our Brands umbrella, including new items such as Private Selection Salad Kits, Kroger Brand Kettle Style Tortilla Chips, Kroger Brand Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, Simple Truth Organic Instant Mushroom Tea and Private Selection Muffins.

Albertsons is also gearing up for the spring selling season by rolling out its lemon-flavored assortment. The limited edition collection features a variety of products including lemony candy, cookies, pretzels, chips, popcorn, sparkling water, and more from the grocer’s private label Signature Select, Overjoyed and Soleil brands. The launch is being promoted through a new “Burst of Flavor” marketing campaign.