THE FRIDAY 5: Regional Grocers Expand Reach; ALDI Shares Go-to-Market Strategy

Editorial Director Gina Acosta saw and sampled dozens of standout products at the recent Expo West event.
3. Better-for-You Foods Take Center Stage
Newness was on the minds of PG readers related to other product launches. Editorial Director Gina Acosta’s recap of 50 future foods from Natural Products Expo West 2025 includes innovative items across several categories. She highlighted 50 items that stood out for their taste, relevance and potential, including several on-trend products that mirror consumers interest in GLP-1-friendly snacks, mushroom products, protein-packed foods and functional beverages. Examples include Golden Monkey organic grass-fed ghee, oat milk chocolate from Whims and breadfruit crackers from Ulu Foods.
The clamor for better-for-you snacks was underscored in news that The Hershey Co. brand is acquiring the LesserEvil snack portfolio. “Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions,” said Michele Buck, Hershey’s president and CEO. “This high-growth brand not only complements our beloved confection and salty snack brands but also brings additional manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer needs.”
4. Industry Pros Share Food Marketing Advice, Insights
Senior Editor Lynn Petrak reported from the recent Food Marketing Conference at Western Michigan University (WMU), where industry leaders gathered and shared their tips to an audience that included students in the Food Marketing program as well as retail, CPG and solution provider colleagues.
AI was a hot-button topic at the conference, as one might expect. In one session, global thought leader and the “father of category management” Dr. Brian Harris, talked about how AI will fuel category management going forward. “I think we are on the launchpad of a new generation of category management methods and new models for category management driven by AI,” he declared.
Other takeaways from the event included the ongoing evolution and personalization of loyalty programs and responding to important nuances in shopper behavior.
While at the event, Petrak sat down with WMU alum and a Progressive Grocer GenNext winner Katie Paul to record an enlightening episode of the Top Women in Grocery podcast. Paul, SVP of merchandising at KeHE Distributors, spoke about how young innovators can succeed in grocery industry while also doing good for the world.
5. Untangling the Tariff Tiffs
The global trade situation is changing almost daily, in light of tariffs talked about and levied by the Trump Administration. Readers wanted to know more about the industry's response to President Trump’s announcement of a minimum 10% tariff on more than 100 trading partners, along with additional country-specific rates, on April 2, or “Liberation Day.”
Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI – The Food Industry Association, weighed in on the topic. “While we have witnessed several positive steps that have reduced unnecessary regulatory burdens on our industry, we are concerned that today’s tariff announcement could bring rising prices, a squeeze on household budgets and reduced competitiveness for American companies relative to international competitors,” she said.
Tom Madrecki, VP of supply chain resiliency at Consumer Brands Association, pointed out that “there are critical ingredients and inputs that need to be imported due to scarce availability domestically. No amount of tariffs will bring these inputs back to the U.S.”