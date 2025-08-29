THE FRIDAY 5: The Most Popular News of Summer ’25

C&S and SpartanNash are expected to merge by the end of the calendar year.
3. C&S Prepares to Acquire SpartanNash
Other big news this summer included the agreement between C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC and SpartanNash to merge. C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in late 2025.
“We are energized by the opportunities this combination provides for our associates and customers,” said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash. “With our organizational values in close alignment, there will be exciting new career opportunities for our people and a continued commitment to a People First culture.”
Continued Sarsam: “For our customers, this transaction creates the necessary scale, efficiency and purchasing power needed to enable independent retailers to compete more effectively with larger big-box chains. Neighborhood grocers are essential pillars of our communities that we want to preserve and strengthen. A thriving hometown grocery store supports local farmers, bolsters the local economy, and enhances the overall health and well-being of the community.”
4. Behind Albertsons’ New Leadership Structure
Last month, PG took a deep dive into the new leadership structure that went into place as Susan Morris took over as CEO at Albertsons Cos. The restructuring started with EVP and Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer Omer Gajial, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.
With that move, VP of Operations – West Michelle Larson is transitioning into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, and Jennifer Saenz is taking on a broader role as EVP, chief commercial officer. Anuj Dhanda is also expanding his oversight as EVP, chief technology and transformation officer to include Albertsons’ data science and product management teams.
These leadership changes seem to have eliminated the dedicated CMO role, which was held by Sean Barrett for the past three years. Saenz’s expanded responsibilities now include overseeing "marketing and loyalty," suggesting a strategic shift in the company's approach to its marketing functions.
5. A Season for Food Recalls
A major blueberry recall that was announced before the Fourth of July holiday, as well as the recent recalls of several other food items, made news this summer. The FDA updated the blueberry recall to the high Class I level on July 1, related to a positive Listeria test in early June.
The affected products were distributed to an unnamed customer in North Carolina by Alma Pak International of Alma, Ga., with more than 12,000 pounds of organic blueberries subject to the FDA notice.
Other recalls during that time included:
- Semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils sold under the Wegmans brand and produced by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., due to an undeclared milk allergen.
- 12-oz. vacuum packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original from Kraft Heinz Food Co., due to potential Listeria monocytogenes.
- Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds from Face Rock Creamery with lot code “Use by 082925," due to potential Listeria monocytogenes.