THE FRIDAY 5: The Most Popular News of Summer ’25

This special edition of weekly roundup includes Albertsons’ restructured leadership, C&S-SpartanNash merger, Trader Joe’s tote bags
Emily Crowe
Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. As we reach the unofficial end of summer, we’re taking a look back at the stories that were most interesting to our readers over the last several months.

Trader Joe's Tote Bags
An exclusive Trader Joe's tote bag gained reader attention earlier this summer.

1. Trader Joe’s Tote Bag Craze Continues 

The most popular summer news among PG readers involved ever-popular Trader Joe’s tote bags. The grocer partnered with Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing California's Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League, to give away an exclusive Trader Joe’s & Bay FC Mini Tote Bag. 

While the bag was not available for purchase in Trader Joe’s stores, ticketed fans who attended Bay FC’s home game against the Houston Dash on Aug. 2, at San Jose's PayPal Park received the limited-edition Mini Tote Bag upon entry. 

Trader Joe’s tote bags have long been viewed as must-have items by the retailer's cult-like consumer following. Last year, shoppers around the country were searching for its stand-up collapsible grocery totes that went viral on social media. The grocer’s mini and canvas bags also quickly sold out.  

2. California’s Asian Grocer Boom

News of growth for Osaka Marketplace, a Japanese specialty grocery store with two locations in the San Francisco Bay area, made waves this summer as Asian grocers continue to proliferate in the Golden State. The company has taken over the lease on a 35,000-square-foot space in Foster City that was previously occupied by Lucky supermarket, and plans to open its newest location in November.

That opening underscores a larger trend, as T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, is also growing out west. The company will open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in fall 2026. 

Elsewhere in the state, H Mart is slated to open a location in the East Bay suburb of Dublin later this year. That Asian grocer is also expected to open stores in Orlando, Fla., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities, this year.

C&S SpartanNash Merger Main Image
C&S and SpartanNash are expected to merge by the end of the calendar year.

3. C&S Prepares to Acquire SpartanNash

Other big news this summer included the agreement between C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC and SpartanNash to merge. C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt. The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in late 2025.

“We are energized by the opportunities this combination provides for our associates and customers,” said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash. “With our organizational values in close alignment, there will be exciting new career opportunities for our people and a continued commitment to a People First culture.”

Continued Sarsam: “For our customers, this transaction creates the necessary scale, efficiency and purchasing power needed to enable independent retailers to compete more effectively with larger big-box chains. Neighborhood grocers are essential pillars of our communities that we want to preserve and strengthen. A thriving hometown grocery store supports local farmers, bolsters the local economy, and enhances the overall health and well-being of the community.”

4. Behind Albertsons’ New Leadership Structure

Last month, PG took a deep dive into the new leadership structure that went into place as Susan Morris took over as CEO at Albertsons Cos. The restructuring started with EVP and Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer Omer Gajial, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

With that move, VP of Operations – West Michelle Larson is transitioning into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, and Jennifer Saenz is taking on a broader role as EVP, chief commercial officer. Anuj Dhanda is also expanding his oversight as EVP, chief technology and transformation officer to include Albertsons’ data science and product management teams.

These leadership changes seem to have eliminated the dedicated CMO role, which was held by Sean Barrett for the past three years. Saenz’s expanded responsibilities now include overseeing "marketing and loyalty," suggesting a strategic shift in the company's approach to its marketing functions.

5. A Season for Food Recalls

major blueberry recall that was announced before the Fourth of July holiday, as well as the recent recalls of several other food items, made news this summer. The FDA updated the blueberry recall to the high Class I level on July 1, related to a positive Listeria test in early June.

The affected products were distributed to an unnamed customer in North Carolina by Alma Pak International of Alma, Ga., with more than 12,000 pounds of organic blueberries subject to the FDA notice. 

Other recalls during that time included:

  • Semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils sold under the Wegmans brand and produced by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc., due to an undeclared milk allergen.
  • 12-oz. vacuum packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original from Kraft Heinz Food Co., due to potential Listeria monocytogenes.
  • Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds from Face Rock Creamery with lot code “Use by 082925," due to potential Listeria monocytogenes.
