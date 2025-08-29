THE FRIDAY 5: The Most Popular News of Summer ’25

1. Trader Joe’s Tote Bag Craze Continues

The most popular summer news among PG readers involved ever-popular Trader Joe’s tote bags. The grocer partnered with Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing California's Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League, to give away an exclusive Trader Joe’s & Bay FC Mini Tote Bag.

While the bag was not available for purchase in Trader Joe’s stores, ticketed fans who attended Bay FC’s home game against the Houston Dash on Aug. 2, at San Jose's PayPal Park received the limited-edition Mini Tote Bag upon entry.

Trader Joe’s tote bags have long been viewed as must-have items by the retailer's cult-like consumer following. Last year, shoppers around the country were searching for its stand-up collapsible grocery totes that went viral on social media. The grocer’s mini and canvas bags also quickly sold out.

2. California’s Asian Grocer Boom

News of growth for Osaka Marketplace, a Japanese specialty grocery store with two locations in the San Francisco Bay area, made waves this summer as Asian grocers continue to proliferate in the Golden State. The company has taken over the lease on a 35,000-square-foot space in Foster City that was previously occupied by Lucky supermarket, and plans to open its newest location in November.

That opening underscores a larger trend, as T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, is also growing out west. The company will open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in fall 2026.

Elsewhere in the state, H Mart is slated to open a location in the East Bay suburb of Dublin later this year. That Asian grocer is also expected to open stores in Orlando, Fla., and Haltom City, Texas, near Fort Worth, among other communities, this year.