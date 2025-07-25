THE FRIDAY 5: Market Basket's C-Suite Upheaval; Heritage Grocers CEO Exits

1. Executive Moves at Market Basket, UNFI, Heritage Grocers and More

It was a big week for grocery executive moves, starting with upheaval at Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket. On July 22, suspended executives Joe Schmidt, director of operations, and Paul Quigley, a district supervisor, appeared on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio to defend CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was initially suspended eight weeks ago by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage.

Shortly after the radio interview, it was revealed that Schmidt and Quigley were fired from their positions, along with Grocery Director Tom Gordon. According to a statement from the board obtained by GBH News, they were terminated “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues.” The board also noted that the two executives had actually been fired on Monday, July 21.

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that Andre Persaud, president and CEO of retail at UNFI, is exiting the organization. According to UNFI, CEO Sandy Douglas will oversee the retail business as the company searches for a successor to accelerate its retail growth strategy for the future.

Elsewhere, Dollar General EVP and CFO Kelly M. Dilts recently informed the company of her decision to resign, effective Aug. 28. Dilts is leaving the discount retailer to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom Inc.

Finally on the executive front this week, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) CEO and board chair Suzy Monford has stepped down after eight months in the role to pursue other opportunities. As the search process gets underway for her successor, HGG has slotted Dave Hirz as chairman of the board and created an “Office of the CEO” composed of members of the senior leadership team.

2. How Are GLP-1 Medications Affecting Grocery Spending?

Research about the growing use of GLP-1 medications made news this week, underscoring the fact that it is causing a shift in consumer eating habits and, consequently, in grocery product sales. A growing number of shoppers taking such weight-loss drugs are buying and consuming items in different ways.

According to a recently released report from Big Chalk, GLP-1 usage has already slashed U.S. grocery and food product spending by $6.5 billion. The report points out that today’s GLP-1 adoption levers have resulted in grocery volume losses of 1.2% to 2.9%, depending on the category.

Read on for more insights.