 Skip to main content

THE FRIDAY 5: Market Basket's C-Suite Upheaval; Heritage Grocers CEO Exits

Target’s new price-matching policy, GLP-1 effects on grocery spending also made news
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Market Basket Evening Main Image
Market Basket's c-suite is in flux following several high-profile terminations.

1. Executive Moves at Market Basket, UNFI, Heritage Grocers and More

It was a big week for grocery executive moves, starting with upheaval at Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket. On July 22, suspended executives Joe Schmidt, director of operations, and Paul Quigley, a district supervisor, appeared on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio to defend CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was initially suspended eight weeks ago by the company’s board of directors amid allegations that he was planning a disruption of the chain’s business and operations through a work stoppage.

Shortly after the radio interview, it was revealed that Schmidt and Quigley were fired from their positions, along with Grocery Director Tom Gordon. According to a statement from the board obtained by GBH News, they were terminated “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues.” The board also noted that the two executives had actually been fired on Monday, July 21.

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that Andre Persaud, president and CEO of retail at UNFI, is exiting the organization. According to UNFI, CEO Sandy Douglas will oversee the retail business as the company searches for a successor to accelerate its retail growth strategy for the future.

Elsewhere, Dollar General EVP and CFO Kelly M. Dilts recently informed the company of her decision to resign, effective Aug. 28. Dilts is leaving the discount retailer to step into the role of CFO at luxury department store chain Nordstrom Inc. 

Finally on the executive front this week, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) CEO and board chair Suzy Monford has stepped down after eight months in the role to pursue other opportunities. As the search process gets underway for her successor, HGG has slotted Dave Hirz as chairman of the board and created an “Office of the CEO” composed of members of the senior leadership team. 

2. How Are GLP-1 Medications Affecting Grocery Spending?

Research about the growing use of GLP-1 medications made news this week, underscoring the fact that it is causing a shift in consumer eating habits and, consequently, in grocery product sales. A growing number of shoppers taking such weight-loss drugs are buying and consuming items in different ways.

According to a recently released report from Big Chalk, GLP-1 usage has already slashed U.S. grocery and food product spending by $6.5 billion. The report points out that today’s GLP-1 adoption levers have resulted in grocery volume losses of 1.2% to 2.9%, depending on the category.

Read on for more insights.

Walmart Vizio
Vizio TVs are being brought into Walmart's private brand offerings.

3. Walmart Brings Vizio Brand In-House

News hit this week that Walmart plans to make Vizio a private label brand by the end of the year and will sell the smart TVs exclusively at Walmart and Sam’s Club. Walmart completed its acquisition of Vizio in December, partially as a means to accelerate its Walmart Connect retail media business in the United States by combining Vizio's advertising solutions business with Walmart’s reach and capabilities. 

Folding Vizio into its stable of private brands marks Walmart’s latest effort to integrate the business as the company looks to sharpen its edge in the competitive advertising industry, Bloomberg News reported. The retailer is bringing Vizio’s operating system to its private label TV brand onn, the news outlet noted, adding that Walmart has been working on making TV a “shoppable” experience, in which consumers can buy items while watching shows.

4. Trader Joe’s Partners With Bay FC on Limited-Edition Tote Bag

Another week, another news piece about Trader Joe’s viral tote bags. The grocer is partnering with Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing California's Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League, to give away an exclusive Trader Joe’s & Bay FC Mini Tote Bag

Ticketed fans attending Bay FC’s home game against the Houston Dash on Saturday, Aug. 2, at San Jose's PayPal Park will receive the limited-edition Mini Tote Bag upon entry, while supplies last. 

The bag will not be available for purchase in Trader Joe's stores.

5. Target Will No Longer Externally Price Match

Starting next week, Target will shift its practices and price match internally and not on competitors’ in-store and online spaces. Previously, the retailer has mirrored the price of products found for less at Target.com or at competitors’ sites, including Amazon and Walmart, if a request is made within a 14-days purchase window. 

Target’s new policy of price matching across its own business takes effect on July 28. “We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more. Target's Price Match Guarantee, paired with our commitment to being priced right daily, ensures guests get great prices when shopping Target,” a spokesperson told Progressive Grocer in an email.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds