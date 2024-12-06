THE FRIDAY 5: Grocers Grapple With Salmonella Outbreak; Food Lion President Retiring

1. New Salmonella Outbreak Hits Walmart, Wegmans, Others

News came this week of a new Salmonella outbreak, this time linked to cucumbers grown in Mexico. SunFed Produce, LLC, announced a recall of whole cucumbers that were sold in 26 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, due to the risk of Salmonella contamination.

As of Nov. 26, 68 people had been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella across 19 states, with 18 reports of hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Walmart, Wegmans and Albertsons Cos. were all affected by the recall, with the latter recalling select store-made deli and produce items that contained the recalled cucumbers from Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb banner stores in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

This is the latest in a slew of food safety recalls that have impacted the food retail industry in recent months. On Nov. 16, Grimmway Farms issued a recall of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to potential E. coli contamination. In late October, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. recalled certain waffle products being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand, Target’s Good & Gather brand, Kroger’s Simple Truth private label, and many others.

2. Food Lion President Announces Retirement

Ahold Delhaize USA shared this week that Food Lion President Meg Ham will retire on May 2, 2025, after more than 35 years with the organization. Ham led Food Lion for more than a decade, and her successor is set to be revealed before the year’s end.

“Meg has been an outstanding leader at Ahold Delhaize USA and has led Food Lion during one of the brand’s most exciting times as it repositioned itself to better serve customers, while staying true to its core attributes of low prices and convenient locations,” said Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman.

“Under Meg’s leadership, the brand has experienced tremendous growth, all while remaining true to its purpose of nourishing the towns and cities Food Lion serves,” continued Fleeman. “Not only did the Food Lion business thrive, but under Meg’s leadership the brand is on track to deliver 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through its Food Lion Feeds hunger relief platform. She has been a strong leader for the brand, with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences, and we wish her all the best as she transitions to retirement.”