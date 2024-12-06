THE FRIDAY 5: Grocers Grapple With Salmonella Outbreak; Food Lion President Retiring

Turkey Wednesday and Black Friday brought out shoppers last week.
The Thanksgiving holiday brought with it opportunities for grocers to capitalize on shopper needs, and this year’s Turkey Wednesday did not disappoint. According to a report from location analytics and insights firm Placer.ai, grocery stores saw visits rise by 81% on Nov. 27 compared to a year-to-date daily average. Total grocery store visits on Nov. 27 were up 0.7% compared to last year’s Turkey Wednesday, which occurred on Nov. 22.
Traditional grocery stores like The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. and others experienced bigger pre-Thanksgiving visit boosts than limited-assortment value chains such as ALDI and Trader Joe’s, though the best-performing chains this year were regional players like Schnuck Markets and Jewel-Osco, which saw foot traffic surges of 103.9% and 92.6%, respectively.
As for Black Friday, analytics provider RetailNext found that overall in-store foot traffic dipped 3.2% from last year, with researchers concluding that high grocery prices and other living costs are putting pressure on shoppers and affecting their discretionary spending.
4. Walmart Officially Takes Over Vizio
Readers were interested in the news that Walmart completed its acquisition of Vizio on Dec. 3, along with its SmartCast Operating System, for $11.50 per share in cash, equating to a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.3 billion.
The acquisition of Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System will allow Walmart to become even more competitive in the retail media space.
“Vizio offers great products at great prices that customers love. They’ve always put customers at the center of their business – and that’s core to Walmart’s values and the omnichannel experiences we’re excited to roll out,” said Seth Dallaire, EVP and chief growth officer, Walmart U.S. “Vizio has also expertly changed their business over time, like building and quickly scaling a profitable advertising business. Pairing it with Walmart Connect will be impactful and allow us to invest in our business even further on behalf of our customers.”
5. Grocers Start Making Holiday Magic
Several grocers are getting into the holiday spirit, starting with Whole Foods Market, which is getting ready to kick off its popular 12 Days of Cheese promotion. The event will run Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, and the 2024 lineup encompasses exclusive selections created especially for Whole Foods, a range of global options from France, Spain, Switzerland and Italy, and other domestic offerings.
Speaking of cheese, PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak visited ALDI’s Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago this week to check out the retailer’s immersive sampling experience. The event included seven charcuterie board examples, each of which provides inspiration for budget-friendly entertaining at home, from a board set up to resemble a Christmas sweater, to mini round boards set atop glasses of red wine, to a sweets board with cookies, chocolates and other mini-desserts.
Finally, PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta had an exclusive chat this week with Walmart U.S. EVP of Food John Laney, who shared insights into the company’s new Holiday Ham Basket. According to Laney, the offering is based on Walmart’s customer-centric approach in its grocery assortment, omnichannel offerings, private brands, and even community partnerships — all of which are very appealing to an inflation-weary but hardy shopper who is ready to celebrate.