THE FRIDAY 5: Executive Shakeups at Albertsons, Nestle; Kraft Heinz Breaks Up

1. Albertsons Shuffles Leadership Amid Merchandising Restructure

News about Albertsons’ merchandising team transformation proved popular among PG readers this week. Michelle Larson, who recently transitioned into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, will lead the charge to create what the grocer calls a “unified, agile, and customer-centric approach that brings our national and division merchandising teams closer together.”

Mark Laryea, who currently serves as president of the Jewel-Osco division, will now report to Larson as president of merchandising, a role in which he will oversee the comprehensive merchandising strategy. Other key players from across the Albertsons enterprise have been brought in to lead the charge.

“It’s a new day at Albertsons Cos., and we are sharpening our customer value proposition to drive long-term growth faster than the market,” said Larson. “I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders to support our associates and serve our customers, inspiring them to return again and again.”

2. Market Basket Leaders Attend Reopening Ceremony

Despite an ongoing leadership shakeup and legal actions at Market Basket, members of its founding family gamely attended the reopening of the company’s New England Store #12 in North Andover, Mass. During the event, Caren, Frances and Glorianne Demoulas – sisters of suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, and members of the company’s board of directors – interacted with associates.

“The Demoulas sisters remain more committed than ever to the culture that makes Market Basket so special across our New England communities,” noted Aliki Sofis, co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Boston and attorney for the Market Basket board of directors, in a statement. “In keeping with tradition, Frances, Glorianne and Caren expressed their gratitude to the hard-working and experienced associate team that made the North Andover reopening celebration a huge success. That’s who they want to credit, applaud and continue to support — well into Market Basket’s future.”