THE FRIDAY 5: Executive Shakeups at Albertsons, Nestle; Kraft Heinz Breaks Up

3. Nestlé Fires CEO After Investigation Into Romantic Relationship
Following an internal investigation amid the revelation of an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate,” Laurent Freixe was dismissed as CEO of Nestlé on Sept. 1. In a statement, the CPG heavyweight shared that Philipp Navratil, who most recently served as CEO of Nestlé Nespresso S.A., is taking over the top spot at the company.
The company maintains that the executive’s behavior violated its code of business conduct. Freixe spent exactly one year on the job; he started as CEO on Sept. 1, 2024, after previously serving as EVP and CEO for Latin America.
“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé,” said Paul Bulcke, chairman of the board of directors.
4. Winn-Dixie Turns 100
Readers this week were also interested in news about Winn-Dixie’s 100th anniversary. The grocer has officially kicked off its centennial celebration with throwback pricing, special in-store promotions throughout the month of September and community bashes at six of its stores throughout the Southeast.
“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone that belongs to everyone who has been part of Winn-Dixie’s journey – our associates, our customers and the communities we call home,” said Anthony Hucker, chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “For generations, we’ve been a trusted part of family dinners, holiday gatherings and everyday moments that matter most. That trust is our greatest measure of success.”
5. Kraft Heinz Splits
In other popular CPG news this week, it came to light that Kraft Heinz plans to separate its business into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off. According to Kraft Heinz, the separation aims to maximize its capabilities and brands while reducing complexity, enabling both new companies to more effectively deploy resources toward their distinct strategic priorities.
