THE FRIDAY 5: Executive Shakeups at Albertsons, Nestle; Kraft Heinz Breaks Up

More news from Market Basket, Winn-Dixie’s 100th anniversary also made waves this week
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

Michelle Larson Albertsons
Michelle Larson is leading Albertsons' merchandising transformation.

1. Albertsons Shuffles Leadership Amid Merchandising Restructure

News about Albertsons’ merchandising team transformation proved popular among PG readers this week. Michelle Larson, who recently transitioned into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, will lead the charge to create what the grocer calls a “unified, agile, and customer-centric approach that brings our national and division merchandising teams closer together.” 

Mark Laryea, who currently serves as president of the Jewel-Osco division, will now report to Larson as president of merchandising, a role in which he will oversee the comprehensive merchandising strategy. Other key players from across the Albertsons enterprise have been brought in to lead the charge.

“It’s a new day at Albertsons Cos., and we are sharpening our customer value proposition to drive long-term growth faster than the market,” said Larson. “I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders to support our associates and serve our customers, inspiring them to return again and again.”  

2. Market Basket Leaders Attend Reopening Ceremony

Despite an ongoing leadership shakeup and legal actions at Market Basket, members of its founding family gamely attended the reopening of the company’s New England Store #12 in North Andover, Mass. During the event, Caren, Frances and Glorianne Demoulas – sisters of suspended CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, and members of the company’s board of directors – interacted with associates. 

“The Demoulas sisters remain more committed than ever to the culture that makes Market Basket so special across our New England communities,” noted Aliki Sofis, co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Boston and attorney for the Market Basket board of directors, in a statement. “In keeping with tradition, Frances, Glorianne and Caren expressed their gratitude to the hard-working and experienced associate team that made the North Andover reopening celebration a huge success. That’s who they want to credit, applaud and continue to support — well into Market Basket’s future.” 

Phillip Navratril Nestle
Philipp Navratil has taken over as CEO of Nestle.

3. Nestlé Fires CEO After Investigation Into Romantic Relationship

Following an internal investigation amid the revelation of an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate,” Laurent Freixe was dismissed as CEO of Nestlé on Sept. 1. In a statement, the CPG heavyweight shared that Philipp Navratil, who most recently served as CEO of Nestlé Nespresso S.A., is taking over the top spot at the company. 

The company maintains that the executive’s behavior violated its code of business conduct. Freixe spent exactly one year on the job; he started as CEO on Sept. 1, 2024, after previously serving as EVP and CEO for Latin America.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé,” said Paul Bulcke, chairman of the board of directors.

4. Winn-Dixie Turns 100 

Readers this week were also interested in news about Winn-Dixie’s 100th anniversary. The grocer has officially kicked off its centennial celebration with throwback pricing, special in-store promotions throughout the month of September and community bashes at six of its stores throughout the Southeast. 

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone that belongs to everyone who has been part of Winn-Dixie’s journey – our associates, our customers and the communities we call home,” said Anthony Hucker, chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company. “For generations, we’ve been a trusted part of family dinners, holiday gatherings and everyday moments that matter most. That trust is our greatest measure of success.”

5. Kraft Heinz Splits

In other popular CPG news this week, it came to light that Kraft Heinz plans to separate its business into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off. According to Kraft Heinz, the separation aims to maximize its capabilities and brands while reducing complexity, enabling both new companies to more effectively deploy resources toward their distinct strategic priorities.

Read on for more information about the two subsequent companies

