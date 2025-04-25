THE FRIDAY 5: C-Suite Shakeups at Kroger; Product Innovation at Target Stores

1. Leadership Changes at Kroger, Ahold Delhaize USA

PG readers this week were most interested in news of C-suite shakeups at both Kroger and Ahold Delhaize USA. Kroger’s round of leadership promotions includes Joe Kelley, president of Colorado-based King Soopers & City Markets division, now serving as SVP of retail divisions, while Kenny Kimball is returning to the Utah-based Smith's division as its president.

Chris Albi, group VP of operations at King Soopers & City Markets, will step into Kelley’s now-former role as president of that division. Kendra Doyel has been elevated to president at the California- and Illinois-based Food 4 Less, taking over from the retiring Bryan Kaltenbach.

At Ahold Delhaize USA, Sanja Krajnovic, whose previous role was EVP, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, has been named chief supply chain officer. Keith Nicks, whose prior position was chief digital officer, is now the company’s chief commercial and digital officer.

2. Ahold Delhaize Reeling From Cybersecurity Attack

Ahold Delhaize was also in the news this week as it came to light that data was stolen from its U.S. network during a November 2024 cybersecurity attack. The retail conglomerate’s security teams has been investigating the issue with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts.

On the morning of April 17, Ahold Delhaize issued an updated statement on the issue: “Based on our investigation to date, we believe certain files were taken from some of our internal U.S. business systems in connection with the prior cybersecurity issue. Our teams have been working diligently to determine what information may have been affected and we will notify affected individuals in accordance with our legal obligations. In addition, we have notified and updated law enforcement. The security of our customers, associates and vendor partners is a top priority.”

Another update was issued on April 22, with the company stating that “certain Dutch employment data may have been contained in the affected files. We have notified the Dutch Data Protection Authority.”

Impacted associates are likely those who were working for Ahold Delhaize Group, Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and the Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co. in the Netherlands and who were on the payroll in April 2021.