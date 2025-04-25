THE FRIDAY 5: C-Suite Shakeups at Kroger; Product Innovation at Target Stores

The Wegmans location at Astor Place in New York City is getting ready to open its in-store restaurant.
3. Kroger, Wegmans Tinker With Restaurant Businesses
Restaurant news made waves this week, with Kroger closing two of its three Kitchen 1883 restaurant concepts as of April 24. The sit-down restaurant debuted in 2017 adjacent to a Kroger Marketplace in Union, Ky. That location, as well as one in Anderson, Ohio, have closed. A third outpost at Kroger’s On the Rhine location will remain operational.
Meanwhile, Wegmans Food Markets is on the opposite side of restaurant news. Close to two years after opening its Astor Place store in Manhattan, the location’s promised Next Door restaurant is slated to open on Wednesday, April 30.
The Art Deco-inspired restaurant will feature “contemporary Japanese cuisine,” Grub Street reported, including a sushi bar and a robata grill, as well as cocktails and a global wine list. This will be the second Next Door restaurant to open, following the one that opened in Wegmans’ hometown of Rochester, N.Y., back in 2002.
4. Grocery Shoppers Calling the Shots
Carly Fink, president and founder of market research firm Provoke Insights, shared her insight with PG readers this week regarding consumer trends study findings that provide important guidance for food retailers. According to the company’s report, 79% of Americans have noticed grocery prices going up, with grocery inflation being felt more strongly than in any other retail category.
“Consumers aren’t just reacting, they’re also rewriting the rules, creating a new grocery reality that demands a smarter, faster and more flexible approach,” Fink wrote. Read on for more about the four forces driving this transformation.
5. Target Innovates Wine, Floral Departments
Target was in the news multiple times this week for new product initiatives within its stores. To start, it has become the first major U.S. food retailer to commission a range of sustainable wines in low-carbon paper bottles that will save the equivalent of nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide, according to U.K. packaging provider Frugalpac.
The Collective Good wine range, which is bottled exclusively in Frugalpac’s paper Frugal Bottle, features a Red Blend from Spain, a Sauvignon Blanc from Chile, a Cabernet Sauvignon from California and a Pinot Grigio from Italy. They have gone on sale in nearly 1,200 Target stores across the United States.
Additionally, Target officially launched a new fresh floral brand dubbed Good Little Garden. While the retailer has previously stocked seasonal florals as part of its owned brand Spritz, this is the retailer’s first standalone floral owned brand.
Good Little Garden, which is now available in Target stores and online, offers more than 60 seasonal and everyday options, including potted plants, fresh-cut bouquets and more.