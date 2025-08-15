 Skip to main content

THE FRIDAY 5: Amazon Makes Big Grocery Moves; Market Basket Bans Ex-Execs

A deep dive into Albertsons’ new strategy, Kroger's legal matters also made news
Emily Crowe
Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

Amazon Prime Vans Main Image
Amazon is expanding its grocery capabilities across the country.

1. Amazon Heats Up Grocery Delivery Space 

Readers were most interested in Amazon’s major grocery announcement this week, which brings Same-Day Delivery of fresh groceries to tens of millions of Prime members in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the United States.

This marks one of the most significant grocery expansions for Amazon as the company introduces thousands of perishable food items into its existing logistics network, including produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods and frozen foods. The company had been piloting the service in regions including Phoenix, Ariz., Orlando, Fla., and Kansas City, Mo.

“We’re seeing strong customer adoption as 75% of customers who’ve used the service this year are first time shoppers for perishables on Amazon, with 20% of customers who use the service returning multiple times within their first month," said CEO Andy Jassy during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. 

Amazon plans to expand the offering to more than 2,300 cities and towns by year-end. 

2. Legal Proceedings for Kroger, Market Basket

News came in this week that Kroger reached a settlement with C&S Wholesale Grocers regarding previously pending litigation between the parties. In March, C&S sued Kroger following the national grocer’s failed mega-merger with Albertsons. The wholesaler claimed that it was owed a $125 million termination fee after the deal fell through.

The grocery giant revealed on Aug. 11 that all claims have now been resolved. The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

"We are pleased to resolve the claims from C&S, and we look forward to a friendly relationship with them going forward," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Ron Sargent. "Kroger remains focused on serving our customers and running great stores across the U.S."

Meanwhile, ex-Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is back in the spotlight as he is again being called on to divulge the details surrounding his abrupt resignation from the company back in March. The request is related to a lawsuit against Kroger playing out in Ohio that was filed by Grammy-nominated singer Jewel and a festival company that accused the grocer of cutting them out of the partnership that in 2018 launched what has become the annual Kroger Wellness Festival.

While McMullen is not named as a defendant in that lawsuit, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins ruled that the ex-CEO must explain what led to his resignation from Kroger, as well as the identities of those involved, in a written response.

Plaintiffs are arguing that details around McMullen’s exit could be relevant to his credibility and "the existence of an allegedly corrupt corporate culture at Kroger," the judge wrote.

In other legal news, contention between Market Basket and two former executives has escalated as the grocer seeks a restraining order against former Director of Operations Joe Schmidt and former Store and Grocery Director Tom Gordon. The two were fired from Market Basket on July 22 “for insubordination, making false and derogatory remarks about the company and people associated with it, and inappropriate communications with colleagues.”

Market Basket’s civil complaint stated that Schmidt and Gordon have “unlawfully entered Market Basket properties in three states on at least 26 instances over the past six days and counting — in addition to committing prior trespasses — in violation of repeated directives to refrain from entering any Market Basket stores, offices, or other properties.”

The complaint further stated that Schmidt and Gordon’s “campaign of intimidation and defiance has crossed a line.” The former executives contend that they did not act maliciously while visiting Market Basket properties, but were instead checking in “on their long-time colleagues, visiting stores and just trying to be a positive, reassuring figures in the turmoil.” 

Those restraining orders were approved on Aug. 14.

Albertsons
Albertsons has a three-pronged strategy for success in today's market landscape.

3. Diving Deep Into Albertsons’ New Strategy

Editorial Director Gina Acosta’s deep dive into Albertsons Cos.’ triple-threat strategy, which includes digital-first thinking, cross-functional execution and a renewed commitment to delivering value in every transaction, gained reader attention this week. 

The strategy, which comes as Albertsons moves past its failed merger with Kroger, sees the company doubling down on its own growth plan and investing in digital tools, store innovation and localized engagement to drive performance on its own terms. Read on to learn more.

4. Unfortunate Events at Target, Safeway

A shooting this week left three people dead in a parking lot of a Target store in Austin, Texas. A gunman opened fire outside that store at 8601 Research Building on the afternoon of Aug. 11 and subsequently stole a vehicle attempting to escape. The suspect was later caught by police several miles away from the scene of the shooting. 

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy,” Target said in a statement to PG. “We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team.”

In Denver, meanwhile, a man broke into Safeway’s corporate office and caused major damage. Units from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the offices for a fire alarm call, but instead of a fire, crews saw a person running away from them inside the building. Several fire alarms had been pulled, activating the building's fire sprinkler system. The man also allegedly damaged the building's plumbing, contributing further to severe water damage.

5. Expansion News From Big Y, Food City, Publix, More

It was a big week for expansion news, starting with Big Y’s expanded Massachusetts footprint. The regional grocer unveiled a new outpost in Westborough, Mass., this week and is already hiring for another new supermarket in Uxbridge, Mass., that is slated to open in early October. 

Food City, meanwhile, has broken ground on a new location in Athens, Ala. The 57,000-square-foot supermarket is the company’s fifth location of six planned for the Huntsville market area.

Back on the East Coast, Wegmans’ newest store in Norwalk, Conn., opened on July 23 and is already bustling with shoppers. In the works for more than three years, the newly built supermarket is the retailer’s first outpost in the state of Connecticut and also features a two-story parking deck with a walking bridge leading to the store.

Other expansion news includes 99 Ranch Market’s first store in Portland, Ore., which will open on Aug. 16, as well as a growing Kentucky footprint for Publix.

