THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons’ Lawsuit Against Kroger Unsealed; Dollar Tree Gets New CEO

1. Albertsons’ Lawsuit Against Kroger Unsealed

Unsurprisingly, the top news story on PG this week had to do with the failed $24.6 billion merger between Albertsons Cos. and The Kroger Co. The lawsuit Albertsons filed against Kroger last week has been unsealed, offering a deeper look at how Albertsons believes Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed merger deal.

The complaint details the specific ways in which Albertsons alleges Kroger violated the merger agreement, among them offering an initial divestiture package that appeared to be deficient, ignoring feedback from state antitrust regulators, rejecting highly qualified divestiture buyers, and disregarding feedback from C&S Wholesale Grocers on its divestiture package.

The suit contends that this conduct was because Kroger “had second thoughts after a negative market reaction to the merger and falling post-pandemic profits, and it decided it would go through with the deal, if at all, only on terms far more advantageous to Kroger than those for which it had bargained.”

When contacted for comment on the unsealing of the complaint, a Kroger spokesperson reiterated the company’s earlier refutation of Albertsons’ claims, which Kroger asserted were “baseless and without merit.”

2. PG Names Its 2024 Category Captains

Readers were excited this week to learn more about PG’s 2024 class of Category Captains. The 17 companies chosen this year have more than fulfilled a commitment to work with their retailer partners to boost the sales not only of the companies’ own brands, but also those across the entire category, and ultimately throughout the entire store.

They are providing cutting-edge research, profound consumer insights, helpful guidance, and more to enable grocery retailers to rethink their approaches and up their games in creative ways with regard to a range of categories. Learn more about this year’s Category Captains.