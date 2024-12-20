THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons’ Lawsuit Against Kroger Unsealed; Dollar Tree Gets New CEO

Next-level shelf intelligence is among the retail tech innovations poised to make a difference in 2025.
3. How Is Retail Innovation Shaping Up for 2025?
PG released its 2025 Retail Innovation Outlook this week, taking a peek into the most important technology innovations poised to turn the tide in the grocery industry. Not only is tech becoming more physically present in supermarkets, but it’s also creating more relevant experiences for shoppers and associates alike.
Read more about next-level shelf intelligence, retail media, customer experience and more.
Speaking of innovation, readers this week were interested in news of Sam’s Club’s futuristic new store in Grapevine, Texas. The fully digital store introduced “the dance floor” concept, an omnichannel showroom that gives customers a new way to interact with items. Where registers once stood, there is now an expansive space that integrates digital and in-person shopping. Members can explore online exclusives, use Scan & Go to add items to their cart, and ship purchases directly to their doorstep – all within an expansive environment that Sam’s Club designed for convenience and discovery.
4. Walmart Equips Employees With Body Cameras
Walmart has started giving store-level associates body cameras to wear as part of a pilot program at some of its U.S. locations, according to CNBC. Walmart confirmed that it’s testing the technology in one market and will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions.
Body cameras and the footage they gather are commonly advertised as a way to prevent shoplifting, but Walmart intends to use the tech for worker safety, not as a loss prevention tool, according to a person familiar with the program.
5. High-Level Promotions at Ahold Delhaize USA, Dollar Tree, More
A spate of c-suite promotions made news this week, including Ahold Delhaize USA’s appointment of Greg Finchum to the role of president of Food Lion, effective in May 2025. That news comes a week after Meg Ham announced she will retire from the leadership role.
Dollar Tree, meanwhile, has permanently elevated Michael C. Creedon, Jr., to the role of CEO of the company. Creedon stepped into the interim role after Rick Dreiling left the company due to health issues in early November.
Grocery Outlet also made a move in its c-suite, naming Christoper Miller its CFO, effective Jan. 6. Miller joins Grocery Outlet from Shamrock Foods Co., where he was CFO. At the end of October, Grocery Outlet’s former CEO and current Chairman of the Board Eric Lindberg was named the company’s interim president and CEO. Lindberg stepped into the role following R.J. Sheedy’s departure from the position and resignation from the company’s board of directors.