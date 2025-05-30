THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons Cuts Corporate Staff; Amazon Stands Firm on Grocery Ambitions

Lowes Foods is doubling down on its presence in the Carolinas.
3. A Bevy of Store, Facility Openings
Plans for store openings heavily populated PG’s most-read news this week, starting with the June 3rd reopening of a 40,240-square-foot Tops Markets store in Buffalo, N.Y. The location marks the company’s 46th renovation in just seven years, with upgrades including a brand-new storefront, a fresh interior and exterior paint job with awnings and landscaping, energy-efficient equipment, LED lighting throughout, and much more.
Lowes Foods, meanwhile, has plans to expand its presence in North Carolina with two new stores, and is also putting the finishing touches on three store upgrades in the state.
In other opening news, online grocer FreshDirect has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location, dubbed FreshDirect on Main, in Southampton, N.Y. The store is designed to look and feel like a farmer’s market, with an assortment that includes a variety of produce and specialty foods sourced from local farmers and artisans, as well as small-batch cheeses, grab-and-go prepared foods and wine and beer.
Finally, Walmart has opened one of its largest centralized prescription processing facilities to date, in Frederick, Md. The 102,000-square-foot site is designed to fulfill up to 100,000 prescriptions a day, supporting more than 700 stores across 16 states and Washington, D.C.
4. Instacart Names New CEO
Following the recent news that Fidji Simo would leave the company later this summer, Instacart has put a succession plan in place, with current Chief Business Officer Chris Rogers tapped to take the helm upon Simo’s departure. A source at Instacart told Progressive Grocer that the choice of Rogers signals that the company is committed to its stakeholder partners.
“Industry leaders, including CEOs across grocery retailers and CPG brands, don’t just know Chris, they see him as one of their own,” the insider said. “They think of him as a native retail operator that gets what it takes to modernize the industry.”
Simo, who revealed earlier this month that she’s leaving Instacart to take on the CEO of Applications role at OpenAI, said that she and other board members understood that Rogers has helped shape the business and brings a wealth of operational experience and industry relationships to the crucial role.
5. Cucumber Recall Has Ripple Effect Across Industry
A whole cucumber recall by Bedner Growers Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla., has affected a number of food retailers. The cucumbers were distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc., between April 29 and May 19, and have led to reports of Salmonella illnesses in 15 states.
As of May 23, there were 26 cases of Salmonella and nine hospitalizations throughout Florida, Alabama, California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
The cucumbers were distributed to wholesalers, retailers, distribution centers and restaurants, and have subsequently appeared in multiple recalls by grocers. Walmart recalled its Marketside fresh cut cucumber slices, Albertsons Cos. recalled its Ready to Eat and Star Market Greek Salad, and Big Y Foods put out a recall on its made-to-order subs, wraps, and paninis.
Additionally, the parent company of Snowfox, which has sushi kiosks in grocers such as Kroger and Weis Markets, has recalled several sushi products.