THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons Cuts Corporate Staff; Amazon Stands Firm on Grocery Ambitions

1. Albertsons Undertakes Another Round of Layoffs

News came in this week that Albertsons Cos. is laying off an undisclosed number of corporate associates in Phoenix. While the grocer declined to comment on which of its banners were affected by the move, a spokesperson confirmed to PG that no store-level associates were let go.

This is at least the third round of staff cuts made this year by Albertsons. In January, the company made reductions in its corporate and divisional support staff, but did not disclose exact numbers. In February, the grocer laid off 156 Safeway corporate employees in Pleasanton, Calif., according to regulatory notices.

At the time, a spokesperson said: "Albertsons Companies, Inc. recently delivered solid third-quarter results in an increasingly competitive environment and our company is in strong financial condition. However, we cannot stand still and must constantly recalibrate our company to compete in a rapidly changing market.”

More recently, Albertsons reported gains for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024, ended Feb. 22. Susan Morris also officially took over the CEO position from the retiring Vivek Sankaran.

2. Amazon Stands Firm on Grocery Ambitions

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy opened up in a recent Q&A session with shareholders about the company’s strategy and performance in grocery, emphasizing its focus on the many facets of the physical and online food retailing business.

“I'm very bullish about grocery. I think some folks don't realize how large a grocery business Amazon has today. If you look at our center of aisle things — so these are things like consumables, canned goods, pharmaceutical items, beauty products, really, everyday essentials — if I just exclude Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, we did over $100 billion in gross sales in our grocery business on these items last year alone,” he pointed out, adding, “So it's a very significant business, and then I think we have a bunch of other areas that will allow us to grow in this area."

Jassy lauded the hard work across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, Amazon Grocery and the ubiquitous Amazon.com website, especially efforts to provide consumers with meal and pantry solutions. He also shared some ways that the company’s sophisticated logistics and software networks are fueling progress, as well as the fact that Amazon is adding more perishable items to some same-day facilities.