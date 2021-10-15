Freshology: How to Make Fresh Successful into 2022
5Vs of Fresh Demand Forecasting: How Fresh is your Forecast?
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT
The fresh food market is estimated to grow by 337 million tons from 2020 through 2024. The need for intelligent fresh-centric forecasting designed for the unique elements of fresh movement from time sensitivity, short shelf-life, promotional and seasonal activity, and cannibalization – is your next challenge.
Join the conversation with our Freshologists, Joe Smirlies and Michael Lang, of Invafresh to learn how to take a strategic approach to the 5Vs of fresh forecasting.
Learn more on:
- Navigate the complex world of fresh to forecast for better decisioning and operations across all points of the consumer experience.
- Achieve a 30% reduction in food waste, 5% sales growth, and 100% fresher products with accurate forecasts.
- Forecast across fresh food retail to optimize and match demand and supply.
Strategies You Can’t Ignore to Keep Fresh “Fresh” into 2022
Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST
Fresh is the differentiating builder of consumer loyalty and trust. Consumers expect full transparency, traceability and information across all points of experience — assortments, in-store production, labelling, packaging, displaying, delivering, payment, preparing, and eating. Trust can only be achieved when fresh products are truly fresh, and that freshness is transparently proven. 2022 will see the acceleration of freshology as the new sophistication of in-store operations to meet growing consumer demand.
Join us for a highly relevant and thought-provoking panel conversation covering:
- Fresh technological capabilities and operational investments for the future of consumer relevancy and food shopping experiences.
- How leaders are solving for the next wave of challenges and opportunities in fresh to build loyalty and trust.
- And after all, why “fresh” is important and the impacts of fresh, itself, to improve operational gains and quality.