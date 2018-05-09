FreshDirect CEO Joins Hart Dairy Advisory Board

FreshDirect CEO and founder Jason Ackerman has become the newest member of the advisory board of Hart Dairy, the largest single-source producer of 100 percent free-range, grass-fed milk in North America.

Having spent a decade in the banking industry, Ackerman began the Long Island City, N.Y.-based online grocer almost 20 years ago, in that time paving the way for continuous innovation in technology, merchandising, delivery, marketing, analytics and supply chain.