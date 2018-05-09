FreshDirect CEO Joins Hart Dairy Advisory Board
FreshDirect CEO and founder Jason Ackerman has become the newest member of the advisory board of Hart Dairy, the largest single-source producer of 100 percent free-range, grass-fed milk in North America.
Having spent a decade in the banking industry, Ackerman began the Long Island City, N.Y.-based online grocer almost 20 years ago, in that time paving the way for continuous innovation in technology, merchandising, delivery, marketing, analytics and supply chain.
“Hart Dairy presents the unique opportunity to be the leader in the free-range, grass-fed dairy category,” he noted. “I’m excited to join their advisory board to support their continued U.S. growth as pioneers in better-for-you products, along with exceptional animal welfare standards and practices.”
“We are delighted to have Jason Ackerman join the Hart Dairy advisory team,” said Tim Connell, chief executive of the Norcross, Ga.-based company. “Jason's vast expertise in supermarket and specialty retail categories is invaluable to support Hart Dairy as we continue to grow into the future.”