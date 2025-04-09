Fresh Thyme Launches Natural Product Advisor Certification for Employees

In partnership with Alive Academy, Midwest-based grocer Fresh Thyme Market has launched a custom accredited retailer education program designed exclusively for its employees. The pioneering program will improve employee knowledge in the vitamin, supplement and body care category, giving them the information and skills to better serve customers and further Fresh Thyme’s mission of providing better-for-you products and wellness solutions.

According to the grocer, the Alive Academy certification enables employees to offer personalized guidance that enhances the customer experience. The initiative also highlights Fresh Thyme Market’s commitment to community by investing in team member development, fostering deeper connections with shoppers and bolstering the brand’s role as a trusted resource for health-conscious living.

“Providing our customers with an elevated shopping experience starts with our incredible team,” said Fresh Thyme President Liz Zolcak. “Through our partnership with Alive Publishing Group, the Alive Academy empowers our team to grow personally and professionally, equipping them with the tools and confidence to deliver exceptional service and trusted expertise every day.”

Alive Academy offers employees in Fresh Thyme’s vitamin, supplement and body care department an immersive course tailored to the brand’s products and consumer needs. The course provides team members with foundational knowledge and insights, giving them the tools to deliver customized guidance for customers.