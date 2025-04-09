Fresh Thyme Launches Natural Product Advisor Certification for Employees
The pilot of the Alive Academy program began in spring 2024, with plans for full implementation across store leaders this year. Each graduate will earn a Natural Product Advisor Certification and receive lapel pins signifying their expertise.
“As interest in natural health continues to grow, so does the need for knowledgeable, accredited professionals who can guide consumers on their wellness journey,” noted Jane Griffiths, group VP of education at Blaine, Wash.-based Alive Academy. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to empowering Fresh Thyme employees with the expertise they need to inspire healthier communities.”
With 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest and 4,000 associates, Fresh Thyme seeks to inspire its communities through its carefully curated selection of innovative products from both established and emerging brands, fresh meat, seafood and produce offerings, and more. The healthy grocer provides shoppers an experience where discovery is encouraged, whether they’re in-store or online. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.