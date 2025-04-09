 Skip to main content

Fresh Thyme Launches Natural Product Advisor Certification for Employees

1st-of-its-kind education program empowers team members, elevates customer experience and community engagement
A pioneering certification program will improve Fresh Thyme Market employees' knowledge in the vitamin, supplement and body care category.

In partnership with Alive Academy, Midwest-based grocer Fresh Thyme Market has launched a custom accredited retailer education program designed exclusively for its employees. The pioneering program will improve employee knowledge in the vitamin, supplement and body care category, giving them the information and skills to better serve customers and further Fresh Thyme’s mission of providing better-for-you products and wellness solutions.

According to the grocer, the Alive Academy certification enables employees to offer personalized guidance that enhances the customer experience. The initiative also highlights Fresh Thyme Market’s commitment to community by investing in team member development, fostering deeper connections with shoppers and bolstering the brand’s role as a trusted resource for health-conscious living.

“Providing our customers with an elevated shopping experience starts with our incredible team,” said Fresh Thyme President Liz Zolcak. “Through our partnership with Alive Publishing Group, the Alive Academy empowers our team to grow personally and professionally, equipping them with the tools and confidence to deliver exceptional service and trusted expertise every day.”

Alive Academy offers employees in Fresh Thyme’s vitamin, supplement and body care department an immersive course tailored to the brand’s products and consumer needs. The course provides team members with foundational knowledge and insights, giving them the tools to deliver customized guidance for customers.

The pilot of the Alive Academy program began in spring 2024, with plans for full implementation across store leaders this year. Each graduate will earn a Natural Product Advisor Certification and receive lapel pins signifying their expertise.

“As interest in natural health continues to grow, so does the need for knowledgeable, accredited professionals who can guide consumers on their wellness journey,” noted Jane Griffiths, group VP of education at Blaine, Wash.-based Alive Academy. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to empowering Fresh Thyme employees with the expertise they need to inspire healthier communities.”

With 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest and 4,000 associates, Fresh Thyme seeks to inspire its communities through its carefully curated selection of innovative products from both established and emerging brands, fresh meat, seafood and produce offerings, and more. The healthy grocer provides shoppers an experience where discovery is encouraged, whether they’re in-store or online. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

