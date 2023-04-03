Fresh Strategies for Winning the New Shopper
REGISTER NOW
Webinar Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET
Volatile consumer behavior, labor shortages, new competitors, and a looming economic slowdown are challenging grocers to think beyond traditional approaches to merchandising, replenishment, compliancy and customer experience. Successful retailers are fine-tuning their business models with technology to reduce shrink, improve margins, and deliver an exceptional experience for the consumer, in inflationary times and beyond.
In this must-attend session, The Fresh Market’s Group Vice President of Retail Operations, John Bishop, joins Vice President of Marketing, Stephen Midgley of Invafresh and Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta in a lively discussion showcasing the new and inventive ways that grocers are leveraging automation, AI and analytics to boost sales, profits and customer satisfaction.
Key takeaways from this webinar:
- Discover the right way to optimize in-store processes now
- Uncover how automation can improve labor efficiencies and improve customer experience
- Learn to leverage AI and analytics to deliver the freshest experience to your shoppers