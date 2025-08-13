Fresh Food Continues Growth Trajectory

Department narratives within the fresh food sector reveal a more nuanced story about these items as a growth driver in food retail. According to the report, the meat department is proving resilient in the face of economic worries by continuing to perform well. Just below meat, produce is also leading sales while enabling deep shopper engagement. The sales growth in both departments shows that shoppers aren’t only spending more, but also buying more, with each department garnering 11% of total store sales.

Meanwhile, foodservice reached record-breaking sales of $56 billion last year, affirming its role as a key differentiator for retailers in 2024. With shoppers focusing on quality and convenience, 87% of retailers leveraged fresh-prepared foodservice programs, and 63% saw success. Although seafood and bakery sales dipped slightly — by 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively — both departments remain strategic priorities because of their strong shopper engagement and experiential appeal. Retailers were homing in on quality, promotion and innovation to generate growth in these high-potential categories heading into 2025.

“Fresh food is at the heart of many of our most important operational strategies, driving workforce investments, technological advancement and customer engagement,” added Stein. “In 2025, foodservice is our top workforce expansion focus within fresh foods, with nearly a third of retailers planning to increase labor in this area. We’re also seeing fresh food play a leading role in e-commerce success — averaging 39% of online sales revenue — and in our tech investments, with growing use of inventory and demand-planning solutions tailored to the fresh perimeter. As consumers continue to prioritize health and nutrition, fresh foods remain essential to delivering the quality, convenience and experience shoppers expect.”