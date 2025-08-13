 Skip to main content

Fresh Food Continues Growth Trajectory

FMI report spotlights standout sales of meat, produce and foodservice
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Smiling Woman Packaged Salad Main Image
According to FMI's latest report, produce is leading sales while enabling deep shopper engagement.

Things are definitely looking up in the grocery store perimeter, according to “The State of Fresh Foods 2025” report from FMI – The Food Industry Association, which shows continued growth in this space. The trade organization’s new report delves into the steady momentum of fresh food items in 2024 and offers an optimistic look at the part that the department will play in the coming years. 

“Consumer preferences continue to evolve, and as demand shifts, fresh foods are key for the food industry to meet customer needs,” noted Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at FMI. “Shoppers’ focus on nutrition and health positions fresh foods as a sales driver in food retail moving forward, and it is essential for the food industry to respond and remain focused on cultivating fresh food departments that spur customer engagement and shopping appeal.”

[RELATED: Food Industry Offers Shoppers Value in Face of Uncertainty]

FMI’s analysis indicates that fresh food is a major factor in the industry’s goal of exceeding expectations as a shopper destination. Perimeter departments are commonly used by food retailers to create a competitive advantage and attract shoppers to physical stores, as shown by 42% of sales coming from fresh sections in 2024. Retailers cited fresh food as a top priority going into 2025, along with successful innovative fresh product differentiation strategies.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Department narratives within the fresh food sector reveal a more nuanced story about these items as a growth driver in food retail. According to the report, the meat department is proving resilient in the face of economic worries by continuing to perform well. Just below meat, produce is also leading sales while enabling deep shopper engagement. The sales growth in both departments shows that shoppers aren’t only spending more, but also buying more, with each department garnering 11% of total store sales.

Meanwhile, foodservice reached record-breaking sales of $56 billion last year, affirming its role as a key differentiator for retailers in 2024. With shoppers focusing on quality and convenience, 87% of retailers leveraged fresh-prepared foodservice programs, and 63% saw success. Although seafood and bakery sales dipped slightly — by 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively — both departments remain strategic priorities because of their strong shopper engagement and experiential appeal. Retailers were homing in on quality, promotion and innovation to generate growth in these high-potential categories heading into 2025.

“Fresh food is at the heart of many of our most important operational strategies, driving workforce investments, technological advancement and customer engagement,” added Stein. “In 2025, foodservice is our top workforce expansion focus within fresh foods, with nearly a third of retailers planning to increase labor in this area. We’re also seeing fresh food play a leading role in e-commerce success — averaging 39% of online sales revenue — and in our tech investments, with growing use of inventory and demand-planning solutions tailored to the fresh perimeter. As consumers continue to prioritize health and nutrition, fresh foods remain essential to delivering the quality, convenience and experience shoppers expect.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds