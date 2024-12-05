Foxtrot Continues Its Reopening Streak

Chicagoans now have five Foxtrots to browse with the addition of a River North site.

Foxtrot Café & Market is approaching the end of an eventful year by reopening its fifth location in Chicago following the dissolution last spring of onetime parent company Outfox Hospitality. On Dec. 5, Foxtrot welcomed shoppers back to a store in the River North neighborhood, at 401 N. Wells Street.

As with other Foxtrot 2.0 stores, this one features a curated assortment, including many items from local suppliers, and an onsite café that makes it a community hub. The revamped café menu includes offerings for breakfast, lunch and snacks, along with a variety of coffee drinks.

To mark the grand opening, Foxtrot is offering free drip coffee on Dec. 5 and a free premium sparkling water on Dec. 6. Customers can also find deals at the store’s happy hours, with $4 draft beer and $7 wine pours between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

E-commerce ordering is also available, through the updated and relaunched Foxtrot app. Patrons can order ahead for pickup or choose items for one-hour delivery.

Earlier this fall, Foxtrot opened other previously-shuttered locations in four other neighborhoods in Chicago, mostly on the north side of the city. Foxtrot was revived by its original founder, Mike LaVitola.