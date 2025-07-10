Foodservice Distribution and Grocery Trade Orgs Form Strategic Partnership

“This partnership is a powerful example of how cross-industry collaboration can accelerate innovation,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of McLean, Va.-based IFDA, the trade organization representing the $400 billion-plus foodservice distribution industry. “By bringing together our collective expertise, we’re delivering greater value to our members and helping shape the future of food distribution.”

“Our collaboration with IFDA reflects NGA’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class education and insights to our wholesaler members,” added Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “Together, we’re creating new opportunities for professionals to learn, connect and lead in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Through their partnership, IFDA and NGA will work on timely, relevant programming designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s food industry, all under one roof at the 2025 Solutions Conference.