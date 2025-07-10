 Skip to main content

Foodservice Distribution and Grocery Trade Orgs Form Strategic Partnership

IFDA and NGA team for enhanced industry education and collaboration
As part of a new alliance, NGA will join the 2025 IFDA Solutions Conference, scheduled for Sept. 28–Oct. 1 in Columbus, Ohio, as an official educational partner.

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) and the National Grocers Association (NGA) have formed a strategic partnership with the goal of bolstering the food distribution industry through shared educational resources and thought leadership.

As part of the new alliance, NGA will join the 2025 IFDA Solutions Conference, scheduled for Sept. 28–Oct. 1 in Columbus, Ohio, as an official educational partner. This collaboration will unlock expanded learning opportunities for members of both organizations, with a focus on the critical areas of warehousing, transportation and operations. 

“This partnership is a powerful example of how cross-industry collaboration can accelerate innovation,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of McLean, Va.-based IFDA, the trade organization representing the $400 billion-plus foodservice distribution industry. “By bringing together our collective expertise, we’re delivering greater value to our members and helping shape the future of food distribution.”

“Our collaboration with IFDA reflects NGA’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class education and insights to our wholesaler members,” added Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “Together, we’re creating new opportunities for professionals to learn, connect and lead in a rapidly evolving industry.” 

Through their partnership, IFDA and NGA will work on timely, relevant programming designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s food industry, all under one roof at the 2025 Solutions Conference.

