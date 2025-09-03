Food Tech Company Sues Influencer for Defamation

Apeel is firing back at those it says are making false claims about the edible coating for produce.

Apeel Sciences, which develops plant-based edible coatings that extend the shelf life of fresh produce, is taking legal action against an influencer. Last week, the company sued Robyn Openshaw and her business, GreenSmoothieGirl.com, contending that she is spearheading a disinformation campaign designed to harm Apeel’s reputation.

In the filing, Apeel cited false advertising under the Lanham Act and also accused Openshaw of defamation, trade libel; disparagement of perishable agricultural products; tortious interference with business relationships; and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The company's attorneys noted that the influencer has shared at least 60 posts across various social media and digital channels alleging that Appel’s coating is toxic, among other claims.

“Apeel has been the victim of a deliberate smear campaign that weaponized disinformation for financial gain,” said Thomas A. Clare, a partner at the Clare Locke LLP law firm that represents Apeel. “These falsehoods were not just defamatory. They misled consumers and caused real financial harm to Apeel, its employees and its partners.”

In an August 2024 post on GreenSmoothieGirl.com website, Openshaw declared, “With the help of the GreenSmoothieGirl community, I’ve been researching and fighting back against the toxic Apeel preservative being sprayed at grocery stores. It’s working! We got Apeel shut down at a billion-dollar produce company.”

As of press time, she has not posted a response on her site or blog in the wake of the lawsuit.

Goleta, Calif.-based Apeel continues to defend itself against what it deems misinformation. Earlier this summer, actress Michelle Pfeiffer posted a retraction on her Instagram story about her previous social media claims related to the food tech company and its potential ties to tech magnate Bill Gates.