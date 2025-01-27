 Skip to main content

Food Lion Expands in North Carolina

2nd store in Troutman opens to the public on Jan. 29
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Food Lion
The new Food Lion store at 155 Crosstie Lane is the second outpost in that town.

A second Food Lion is opening this week in Troutman, N.C., a town about 35 miles north of Charlotte. The location at 155 Crosstie Lane anchors a new shopping center and will officially kick off business on Jan. 29.

Food Lion operates another store at 520 N. Main Street in Troutman, which has been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. The new site on Crosstie Lane features a modern layout, sustainable design elements like LED lighting and a wider product assortment, including an array of locally-sourced items, a range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals and fresh produce from a walk-in garden cooler. Foodservice-at-retail offerings include fresh sushi and a hot foods bar.

Shoppers can browse in store and utilize full-service or self-service checkout lanes. Customers can also order online for Food Lion To Go pickup or home delivery. 

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving Iredell County for nearly 25 years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said Eric Bell, the store’s manager. “Our customers count on us to help nourish their families. My team and I are excited to bring our neighbors an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products while providing a convenient place where shopping is easy and affordable.”

Following a ribbon-cutting at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 29, the retailer will welcome the store’s first 100 shoppers with a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. Food Lion is also marking the grand opening by donating $2,500 through its Food Lion Feeds program to a local food bank.

The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. 

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

