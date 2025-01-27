Food Lion Expands in North Carolina
Following a ribbon-cutting at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 29, the retailer will welcome the store’s first 100 shoppers with a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. Food Lion is also marking the grand opening by donating $2,500 through its Food Lion Feeds program to a local food bank.
The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.