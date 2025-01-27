Food Lion Expands in North Carolina

The new Food Lion store at 155 Crosstie Lane is the second outpost in that town.

A second Food Lion is opening this week in Troutman, N.C., a town about 35 miles north of Charlotte. The location at 155 Crosstie Lane anchors a new shopping center and will officially kick off business on Jan. 29.

Food Lion operates another store at 520 N. Main Street in Troutman, which has been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. The new site on Crosstie Lane features a modern layout, sustainable design elements like LED lighting and a wider product assortment, including an array of locally-sourced items, a range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals and fresh produce from a walk-in garden cooler. Foodservice-at-retail offerings include fresh sushi and a hot foods bar.

[RELATED: Ahold Delhaize USA, Lidl US Selected as Top Employers]

Shoppers can browse in store and utilize full-service or self-service checkout lanes. Customers can also order online for Food Lion To Go pickup or home delivery.