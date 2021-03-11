Food Lion Completes Remodeling of 87 Stores

Food Lion is unveiling a new and improved shopping experience with a $127 million investment in the remodeling of 87 stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The list of remodeled stores can be found here.

“We’re excited to welcome our neighbors in these towns and cities into their fresh new Food Lion," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. "Our associates can’t wait to show customers their newly remodeled store and have them experience the expanded variety and assortment of new products and services. All these changes were made with our neighbors in mind so they can nourish their families affordably and make life a little easier.”

Among the changes customers will experience:

Expanded variety and assortment across all departments relevant to customers in each store, including more locally sourced items.

More natural, gluten-free and organic items, including a larger selection of Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, dairy, breakfast and children’s foods, and other items. (Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.)

An expanded variety of local craft beer and limited-reserve wines.

A greater selection of easy and affordable meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line.

An abundant selection of fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion's double-your-money-back guarantee.

A more efficient checkout process, making it easier to get in and out.

New signage and groupings of like products to make it easier to locate items faster.

To accommodate its improved shopping experience, Food Lion hired more than 1,800 new associates across the six states.

By the end of this year, 23 of the remodeled stores will offer Food Lion To Go, Food Lion’s grocery pickup service. Home delivery is also available in select areas. Customers can visit shop.foodlion.com or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

The remodeled stores also got new recycling containers, and associates received additional training on sustainability efforts, which will ultimately lead to reduced waste being sent to area landfills. Due to energy-efficient equipment, technologies and procedures, 73 of the remodeled stores have received the Energy Star certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. Earlier in the year, Food Lion received EPA’s Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for the 20th consecutive time.

Additionally, in support of the communities it serves, Food Lion donated $145,000 to local Feeding America member food bank partners, including:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.): $55,000

Chattanooga Food Bank (Chattanooga, Tenn.): $30,000

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia (Savannah, Ga.): $30,000

Golden Harvest Food Bank (Augusta, Ga.): $30,000

MANNA Food Bank (Asheville, N.C.): $30,000

Each of the 87 newly remodeled stores are also making a one-time donation of $500 to a feeding agency nearby. These stores will additionally receive regular food donations through Food Lion’s pioneering food rescue program, in which every Food Lion store donates food safe for human consumption to a local feeding agency before the food spoils.

To help celebrate the completion of the Food Lion remodels, each store will offer random giveaways through the next week, ranging from reusable shopping bags to gift cards.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.