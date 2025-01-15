Food Inflation Rises in 4 Categories

It may be a new year, but the inflation data is all too familiar. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a 0.4% uptick in overall inflation and a 0.3% bump in food-at-home inflation last month.

The stickiness of higher CPIs was evident across grocery categories. Prices in the cereal and bakery category went up 1.2% after dipping 1.1% in November. The CPI for meats, poultry fish and eggs rose 0.6%, driven by a 3.2% hike in egg prices at a time of avian influenza and regulatory issues that impacted supply and demand. The “other” food at home segment edged up 0.3% and the index for dairy and related items increased 0.2% in the closing month of 2024.

Some categories saw an easing of prices. Ahead of Dry January, the CPI for nonalcoholic beverages dipped 0.4% following a 1.5% increase the prior month. Fruits and vegetables experienced a scant 0.1% decline in December.

For retailers that sell fuel, there was some pain at the pump in December. Gasoline prices went up 4.4% during the month, following a 4.6% drop in October and a slight 0.6% gain in November. Meanwhile, the food-away-from-home index went up at 0.3% in December, reflecting the overall inflation stubbornness in the general food and beverage sector.