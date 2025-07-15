Food Industry Offers Shoppers Value in Face of Uncertainty
Despite these obstacles, retailers and suppliers noted significant progress in workforce stability last year, as a result of their ongoing efforts to increase employment incentive offerings. The share of retailers citing recruitment and retention issues fell dramatically from 85% in 2022 to 52% in 2024.
Suppliers saw an even steeper decline in recruitment and retention problems, which plunged from 65% to 28% over the same period. According to FMI, this movement reflects considerable industry-wide investments in talent development, particularly in the areas of enhanced wages, expanded benefits, performance bonuses and strong training programs that have contributed to a notable reduction in employee turnover, which plummeted to 48% in 2024 from a historic high of 65% in 2022. The trade association added that it was still unclear how current immigration and deportation policy changes will affect these numbers in 2025, however.
Almost 50% of food retailers and suppliers noted the positive effect of consumers employing food to manage or prevent health issues, and most said that they’re offering products with beneficial nutrition attributes for health and well-being. While shoppers are still worried about food prices, FMI’s recent consumer trends research found that customers are willing to invest in key needs related to “eating well,” among them health, entertainment, exploration and convenience.
“While being sensitive to the budgets of consumers, our members are reimagining the grocery store as a destination and one that reflects how today’s shoppers want to live and eat,” added Sarasin. “From expanded fresh offerings and wellness hubs to foodservice solutions and seamless omnichannel experiences, they are focused on delivering quality, personalization and loyalty-driven value at every touchpoint.”