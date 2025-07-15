 Skip to main content

Food Industry Offers Shoppers Value in Face of Uncertainty

FMI’s signature research shows how retailers, suppliers are evolving to meet consumer needs
“The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2025” from FMI found that about 80% of both retailers and suppliers expect that trade policies and tariffs will continue to affect prices and disrupt supply chains

According to signature research from FMI – The Food Industry Association, retailers and suppliers are adapting their businesses to provide shoppers with value despite a complex operating environment. 

“The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2025” found that about 80% of both retailers and suppliers expect that trade policies and tariffs will continue to affect prices and disrupt supply chains. Further, most believe operating costs will remain high. 

“Our industry, long accustomed to operating on narrow margins, is once again feeling economically squeezed, with food retail profit margins settling at 1.7%, while food product suppliers reported a net income of 7.7%, consistent with 2023 figures,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI.

“These performance pressures remain persistent, and the outlook presented in our recent analysis highlights a broader trend – a sharp rise in costs associated with regulatory actions at the federal and state levels, and their impact on the food industry in recent years," she said. "As regulatory burdens and complexity continue to grow, our industry braces for even greater costs ahead. With more than half of suppliers and over one-third of retailers expecting increased compliance expenses in 2025, we are focused on advocating for changes to these policies and on providing tools to our members to help reduce the compliance burden.”

Despite these obstacles, retailers and suppliers noted significant progress in workforce stability last year, as a result of their ongoing efforts to increase employment incentive offerings. The share of retailers citing recruitment and retention issues fell dramatically from 85% in 2022 to 52% in 2024. 

Suppliers saw an even steeper decline in recruitment and retention problems, which plunged from 65% to 28% over the same period. According to FMI, this movement reflects considerable industry-wide investments in talent development, particularly in the areas of enhanced wages, expanded benefits, performance bonuses and strong training programs that have contributed to a notable reduction in employee turnover, which plummeted to 48% in 2024 from a historic high of 65% in 2022. The trade association added that it was still unclear how current immigration and deportation policy changes will affect these numbers in 2025, however. 

Almost 50% of food retailers and suppliers noted the positive effect of consumers employing food to manage or prevent health issues, and most said that they’re offering products with beneficial nutrition attributes for health and well-being. While shoppers are still worried about food prices, FMI’s recent consumer trends research found that customers are willing to invest in key needs related to “eating well,” among them health, entertainment, exploration and convenience.

“While being sensitive to the budgets of consumers, our members are reimagining the grocery store as a destination and one that reflects how today’s shoppers want to live and eat,” added Sarasin. “From expanded fresh offerings and wellness hubs to foodservice solutions and seamless omnichannel experiences, they are focused on delivering quality, personalization and loyalty-driven value at every touchpoint.”

