Food Industry Offers Shoppers Value in Face of Uncertainty

According to signature research from FMI – The Food Industry Association, retailers and suppliers are adapting their businesses to provide shoppers with value despite a complex operating environment.

“The Food Retailing Industry Speaks 2025” found that about 80% of both retailers and suppliers expect that trade policies and tariffs will continue to affect prices and disrupt supply chains. Further, most believe operating costs will remain high.

“Our industry, long accustomed to operating on narrow margins, is once again feeling economically squeezed, with food retail profit margins settling at 1.7%, while food product suppliers reported a net income of 7.7%, consistent with 2023 figures,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI.

“These performance pressures remain persistent, and the outlook presented in our recent analysis highlights a broader trend – a sharp rise in costs associated with regulatory actions at the federal and state levels, and their impact on the food industry in recent years," she said. "As regulatory burdens and complexity continue to grow, our industry braces for even greater costs ahead. With more than half of suppliers and over one-third of retailers expecting increased compliance expenses in 2025, we are focused on advocating for changes to these policies and on providing tools to our members to help reduce the compliance burden.”