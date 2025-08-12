 Skip to main content

Food City Breaks Ground on 5th Location in Huntsville Market

Regional grocer builds its presence around Alabama's most populous city
Marian Zboraj
Food City Athens
Company officials recently broke ground on the new Food City on Lucas Ferry Road in Athens, Ala.

Company officials at Food City broke ground on the grocer’s new location, at Lucas Ferry Road in Athens, Ala., on Aug. 8. The 57,000-square-foot retail supermarket is the company’s fifth location of six planned for the Huntsville market area.

“Our first four Huntsville locations have been very well received, and we would like to thank our valued customers for the great welcome they have shown our company. We are excited to be adding a fifth location, in Athens, to better serve the residents of Huntsville and Limestone County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

Food City unveiled its newest Huntsville market location on July 9 at Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, the most populous city in Alabama. Technology, space and defense industries have a major presence in the area, thanks to the Army's Redstone Arsenal, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Cummings Research Park. Home to several Fortune 500 companies, Huntsville also offers a broad base of manufacturing, retail and service industries.

According to Food City, the Athens supermarket will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar; a large café seating area; a fireplace; an Asian wok; a fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; a hickory wood smoker; fresh sushi; and in-store catering options. A full-service meat department will feature Certified Angus Beef and in-house butchers to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order. 

The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days a week. The store will also include a Food City Pharmacy, a Food City Gas N’ Go and a Starbucks café. Curbside pickup and home delivery will be available.

The new location will additionally feature energy-saving concepts ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting. 

The Athens store, which will create 180 new area jobs, is expected to open next spring.

Also expected to open next spring is a new Food City store in Marion, Va. Company officials recently broke ground on the new supermarket, located on North Main Street. The more than 56,700-square-foot store, which will create 50 new area jobs, will serve as a modern replacement for the existing Marion store.

In other Food City news, the regional grocer recently celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its newest Starbucks café, located inside the Food City in Ocoee, Tenn. This marks the company’s 76th Starbucks location, with a number of others planned for the near future.

Food City's parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 161 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T  is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

