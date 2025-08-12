Food City Breaks Ground on 5th Location in Huntsville Market
The new location will additionally feature energy-saving concepts ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.
The Athens store, which will create 180 new area jobs, is expected to open next spring.
Also expected to open next spring is a new Food City store in Marion, Va. Company officials recently broke ground on the new supermarket, located on North Main Street. The more than 56,700-square-foot store, which will create 50 new area jobs, will serve as a modern replacement for the existing Marion store.
In other Food City news, the regional grocer recently celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its newest Starbucks café, located inside the Food City in Ocoee, Tenn. This marks the company’s 76th Starbucks location, with a number of others planned for the near future.
Food City's parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 161 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.