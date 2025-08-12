Food City Breaks Ground on 5th Location in Huntsville Market

Company officials at Food City broke ground on the grocer’s new location, at Lucas Ferry Road in Athens, Ala., on Aug. 8. The 57,000-square-foot retail supermarket is the company’s fifth location of six planned for the Huntsville market area.

“Our first four Huntsville locations have been very well received, and we would like to thank our valued customers for the great welcome they have shown our company. We are excited to be adding a fifth location, in Athens, to better serve the residents of Huntsville and Limestone County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

Food City unveiled its newest Huntsville market location on July 9 at Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, the most populous city in Alabama. Technology, space and defense industries have a major presence in the area, thanks to the Army's Redstone Arsenal, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Cummings Research Park. Home to several Fortune 500 companies, Huntsville also offers a broad base of manufacturing, retail and service industries.

According to Food City, the Athens supermarket will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar; a large café seating area; a fireplace; an Asian wok; a fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; a hickory wood smoker; fresh sushi; and in-store catering options. A full-service meat department will feature Certified Angus Beef and in-house butchers to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days a week. The store will also include a Food City Pharmacy, a Food City Gas N’ Go and a Starbucks café. Curbside pickup and home delivery will be available.