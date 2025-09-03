FMI Launching GroceryLab Event

FMI —The Food Industry Association has unveiled GroceryLab, an interactive event created to bring together merchants, operators, technologists and brand leaders to co-design a zero-friction grocery ecosystem, aided by bold thinkers, trusted data and intelligent technology. The event’s launch comes at a key industry moment: According to FMI’s “The State of Technology” report, food retailers and suppliers invested more than $10 billion in technology in 2024, evidence of the industry’s commitment to innovation.

“From the debut of the first POS machine in 1974 to the investment of $1.5 billion in technology and online delivery capabilities during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic to help feed the nation, our members have proven themselves to be tech-forward leaders shaping tomorrow,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Our mission in creating this new forum for members is to reduce the friction between bold ideas and real-world execution. To us, GroceryLab is more than a gathering – it’s a launchpad. As the leading voice of the food industry, FMI has examined how its member companies are leveraging technology to strengthen their workforce, enhance ecommerce, improve analytics and elevate the customer experience.”

Added Sarasin, “It’s our goal to give attendees a license to innovate, backed by actionable insights that tackle today’s biggest operational and innovation challenges head-on.”