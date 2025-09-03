 Skip to main content

FMI Launching GroceryLab Event

Move comes as retailers invest in tech more than ever
FMI's new interactive GroceryLab event was created to bring together merchants, operators, technologists and brand leaders to co-design a zero-friction grocery ecosystem.

FMI —The Food Industry Association has unveiled GroceryLab, an interactive event created to bring together merchants, operators, technologists and brand leaders to co-design a zero-friction grocery ecosystem, aided by bold thinkers, trusted data and intelligent technology. The event’s launch comes at a key industry moment: According to FMI’s “The State of Technology” report, food retailers and suppliers invested more than $10 billion in technology in 2024, evidence of the industry’s commitment to innovation. 

“From the debut of the first POS machine in 1974 to the investment of $1.5 billion in technology and online delivery capabilities during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic to help feed the nation, our members have proven themselves to be tech-forward leaders shaping tomorrow,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Our mission in creating this new forum for members is to reduce the friction between bold ideas and real-world execution. To us, GroceryLab is more than a gathering – it’s a launchpad. As the leading voice of the food industry, FMI has examined how its member companies are leveraging technology to strengthen their workforce, enhance ecommerce, improve analytics and elevate the customer experience.”  

Added Sarasin, “It’s our goal to give attendees a license to innovate, backed by actionable insights that tackle today’s biggest operational and innovation challenges head-on.” 

To complement the association’s expanded event portfolio, insights from top industry executives emphasize the clear message that technology is enabling strong new opportunities across the food industry. They warn, however, that success relies on strategic investment and prioritizing innovations that deliver measurable returns and a better shopper experience. Executives also pointed to the important role of robust data and cross-industry collaboration in spurring sustainable, scalable growth. 

In fact, FMI’s recent technology report found that 47% of food retailers and 93% of food suppliers use artificial intelligence (AI). Food retailers are incorporating a broad assortment of technology to help with such activities as product traceability, inventory management and planning, and asset protection. Retailers are concentrating on in-store shopping and technology experimentation. Eighty-six percent are experimenting with in-store technologies to boost efficiency; 80% are testing in-store tech to improve customer experiences; and 63% are piloting technologies to hone their e-commerce strategies. 

“The leaders we spoke with made it clear – while the future of technology is exciting, it’s the practical applications in driving incremental sales, attracting new customers and boosting efficiency that truly move the needle,” said Sarasin. “That’s exactly what this event is designed to deliver. We’re giving attendees a license to innovate, backed by actionable insights that directly address their most pressing challenges and unlock real business value.”

The event was developed by FMI’s founding committee and the trade organization’s strategic consulting firm, Think Blue

The inaugural GroceryLab event will take place June 2-4, 2026, at Detroit’s Gem Theatre 

FMI is a trade organization uniting a wide range of members across the value chain – retailers, producers and service providers – to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

