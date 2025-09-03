FMI Launching GroceryLab Event
To complement the association’s expanded event portfolio, insights from top industry executives emphasize the clear message that technology is enabling strong new opportunities across the food industry. They warn, however, that success relies on strategic investment and prioritizing innovations that deliver measurable returns and a better shopper experience. Executives also pointed to the important role of robust data and cross-industry collaboration in spurring sustainable, scalable growth.
[RELATED: Exclusive - Lessons Learned After UNFI’s Cyber Incident]
In fact, FMI’s recent technology report found that 47% of food retailers and 93% of food suppliers use artificial intelligence (AI). Food retailers are incorporating a broad assortment of technology to help with such activities as product traceability, inventory management and planning, and asset protection. Retailers are concentrating on in-store shopping and technology experimentation. Eighty-six percent are experimenting with in-store technologies to boost efficiency; 80% are testing in-store tech to improve customer experiences; and 63% are piloting technologies to hone their e-commerce strategies.
“The leaders we spoke with made it clear – while the future of technology is exciting, it’s the practical applications in driving incremental sales, attracting new customers and boosting efficiency that truly move the needle,” said Sarasin. “That’s exactly what this event is designed to deliver. We’re giving attendees a license to innovate, backed by actionable insights that directly address their most pressing challenges and unlock real business value.”
The event was developed by FMI’s founding committee and the trade organization’s strategic consulting firm, Think Blue.
The inaugural GroceryLab event will take place June 2-4, 2026, at Detroit’s Gem Theatre
FMI is a trade organization uniting a wide range of members across the value chain – retailers, producers and service providers – to amplify the collective work of the industry.