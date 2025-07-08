 Skip to main content

FMI Adds Expert to Legal Team

Jessica Tanner tapped as director of legal operations
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jessica Tanner
Jessica Tanner

FMI – The Food Industry Association has appointed Jessica Tanner as its director of legal operations. She will advise the group on legal operations, regulatory strategy and policy and will work with FMI’s leadership to ensure compliance with regulations and governing bodies.

Most recently, Tanner was senior counsel for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). In that position, she coordinated legal issues related vaccine donation initiatives and managed Office of Inspector General and Congressional oversight inquiries, among other responsibilities. 

[RELATED: SQFI Names VP of Business Development]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Her background also includes a tenure as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Virginia Supreme Court and Alexandria Circuit Court. She earned a juris doctorate from Washington & Lee University and a bachelor of arts from Harvard University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to FMI’s legal and regulatory affairs team, and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to FMI as we proactively advocate on regulatory developments of importance to the food industry,” said Stepanie Harris, FMI’s chief regulatory officer and general counsel. “Her extensive experience working in government on complex legal issues will bring a deep knowledge to our work on regulatory and legal matters that impact our members and their ability to best serve their customers.”

As the food industry association, the Arlington, Va.-based FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain – retailers, producers and the wide variety of companies providing critical services – to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds