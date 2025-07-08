FMI Adds Expert to Legal Team

Her background also includes a tenure as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Virginia Supreme Court and Alexandria Circuit Court. She earned a juris doctorate from Washington & Lee University and a bachelor of arts from Harvard University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to FMI’s legal and regulatory affairs team, and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to FMI as we proactively advocate on regulatory developments of importance to the food industry,” said Stepanie Harris, FMI’s chief regulatory officer and general counsel. “Her extensive experience working in government on complex legal issues will bring a deep knowledge to our work on regulatory and legal matters that impact our members and their ability to best serve their customers.”

As the food industry association, the Arlington, Va.-based FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain – retailers, producers and the wide variety of companies providing critical services – to amplify the collective work of the industry.