Flashfood Teams With Associated Wholesale Grocers and Independent Grocers Alliance

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG), the United States’ largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, and the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, have both joined forces with Flashfood, a digitally-driven solution enabling retailers to reduce shrink by connecting customers with discounted food closing in on its best-by date. The collaborations mark major milestones for the food waste-fighting app as it seeks to expand nationally in the United States.

AWG’s member retailers will have the opportunity to use the Flashfood marketplace to sell extra food and better engage their communities, and IGA’s 1,100 independent local grocery stores in the United States will be able to integrate the Flashfood solution into their operations, offering surplus food items, which would otherwise go to waste, to customers for purchase at up to a 50% discount. Members of AWG and IGA will work with their respective organizations on sourcing equipment and in-store marketing, and will receive support from Flashfood to roll out the program in their stores.

“Our partnership with Associated Wholesale Grocers opens up exciting opportunities to help more retailers across the country reduce food waste and boost profitability,” said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Flashfood. “Independent grocers play an important role in serving diverse communities across North America, and Flashfood can help them better connect fresh food deals with shoppers who are looking to shop more affordably and sustainability. ”

Of the IGA partnership, Domingues noted: “We’re thrilled to work with the Independent Grocers Alliance to offer local, independent grocers the ability to easily reduce shrink — without any costly integrations or time investment. Food waste at the store level is an important industry issue, and working with IGA’s network will have a positive impact in tackling it while making sure that their communities have more access to affordable, fresh and healthy food.”

AWG serves more than 1,100 member companies operating 3,100 retail locations across 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. As part of the partnership with Flashfood, the first 50 AWG member stores to join Flashfood will receive additional net revenue share for the first six months following the launch date.

“One of AWG’s Strategic Pillars is to leverage technology and organizational infrastructure to enable long-term, sustainable member success,” said David Smith, CEO of Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. “Partnering with Flashfood provides a simple but effective solution that will help our members reduce shrink and better connect with digital-minded shoppers. I’m excited to see Flashfood help our members have an impact on the world and in their communities.”

Operating in 45 states, IGA grocers are hometown store owners, many of them family-owned for generations, who are integral parts of their local communities.

“As the grocery business changes and evolves, the IGA’s goal is to ensure that we’re equipping members with innovative solutions that help them sell more and reach more of the communities they serve, regardless of their size,” said John Ross, CEO of Chicago-based IGA, which encompasses more than 6,000 Hometown Proud Supermarkets worldwide. “Partnering with Flashfood is one of the ways we are helping hometown grocers compete with large retailers in areas like e-commerce and improving sustainability.”

According to Flashfood, its partners can reduce shrink, boost EBIT by 3% to 5%, make a positive impact on their carbon footprints, and ultimately maintain competitiveness among other retailers in their regions. To date, Flashfood has teamed with several grocery chains across North America, including Loblaw Cos., Ahold Delhaize USA banners The Giant Co. and Stop & Shop, Meijer, Tops Markets LLC, SpartanNash, Giant Eagle, and, most recently, Price Rite Marketplace, to divert more than 25 million pounds of food.

Price Rite Marketplace, a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer-owned cooperative that’s No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables, operates more than 60 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland. Ahold Delhaize USA, Meijer, Giant Eagle, SpartanNash and Tops are Nos. 10, 18, 37, 39 and 66, respectively, on the list.