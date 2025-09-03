Fizz Partnering With Gopuff

With the Fizz Store, powered by Gopuff, students can now order food and must-have products without leaving the Fizz app.

Fizz, a social media platform created for Gen Z to form authentic digital communities, is now expanding what it offers students by joining forces with quick-commerce platform Gopuff, a brand already popular among college communities.

Many students already use Fizz to buy and sell through Marketplace or to arrange late-night food runs on the feed. Teaming with Philadelphia-based Gopuff, which was also founded by college students and is an established campus mainstay, was the obvious way to meet that demand. According to Fizz, the partnership combines its distribution and community with Gopuff’s ability to deliver essential items rapidly.

With the Fizz Store, powered by Gopuff, students can now order food and must-have products without leaving the Fizz app. Thanks to curated collections like “Gym,” “Study Fuel” and “Rush Bag,” shopping is faster and more intuitive. In just a few taps, users can go from checking what’s new on campus to having needed items delivered to their doors.