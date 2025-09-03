 Skip to main content

Fizz Partnering With Gopuff

Social media app for students now offers virtual store powered by quick-commerce app
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
With the Fizz Store, powered by Gopuff, students can now order food and must-have products without leaving the Fizz app.

Fizz, a social media platform created for Gen Z to form authentic digital communities, is now expanding what it offers students by joining forces with quick-commerce platform Gopuff, a brand already popular among college communities.  

Many students already use Fizz to buy and sell through Marketplace or to arrange late-night food runs on the feed. Teaming with Philadelphia-based Gopuff, which was also founded by college students and is an established campus mainstay, was the obvious way to meet that demand. According to Fizz, the partnership combines its distribution and community with Gopuff’s ability to deliver essential items rapidly.

With the Fizz Store, powered by Gopuff, students can now order food and must-have products without leaving the Fizz app. Thanks to curated collections like “Gym,” “Study Fuel” and “Rush Bag,” shopping is faster and more intuitive. In just a few taps, users can go from checking what’s new on campus to having needed items delivered to their doors.

The partnership comes at a moment of record growth for New York-based Fizz, which over the past five years has expanded to 650-plus campuses nationwide, with more than 27 million posts shared to date.

Despite its collaboration with Gopuff, “Fizz will always be a social app first, built around authenticity, connection and community,” the company noted. “As Fizz grows, the team will keep listening to students and building features that add real value. With the Fizz Store, that now includes the essentials that fuel everyday life.”

Fizz is a separate entity from Instacart-founded drinks and snacks delivery app Fizz, which debuted this past May.

Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to deliver items quickly to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

