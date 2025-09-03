Fizz Partnering With Gopuff
The partnership comes at a moment of record growth for New York-based Fizz, which over the past five years has expanded to 650-plus campuses nationwide, with more than 27 million posts shared to date.
Despite its collaboration with Gopuff, “Fizz will always be a social app first, built around authenticity, connection and community,” the company noted. “As Fizz grows, the team will keep listening to students and building features that add real value. With the Fizz Store, that now includes the essentials that fuel everyday life.”
Fizz is a separate entity from Instacart-founded drinks and snacks delivery app Fizz, which debuted this past May.
Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to deliver items quickly to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.