FIRST LOOK: SpartanNash Recognizes Suppliers and Vendors at Annual Food Solutions Expo

SpartanNash's EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Amy McClellan engages with vendors and suppliers at the recent Food Solutions Expo at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.

SpartanNash just wrapped its Food Solutions Expo in Grand Rapids, Mich., an annual event that brings together nearly 2,000 grocery industry leaders to highlight trends, share deals and bolster relationships between independent retailers, suppliers and SpartanNash associates. This year’s event comes after news broke in June that SpartanNash is merging with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC in a $1.77 billion deal.

Attendees got a look and taste of what’s next in the industry at the event’s Consumer Taste Trends displays. Those areas featured an array of curated products, along with consumer insights and flavor forecasts from industry experts.

[RELATED: KeHE Reveals 10-Year Contract Extension With Natural Retailer Co-Op]

Again this year, the event included SpartanNash’s supplier and customer award ceremonies. The food solutions company celebrated five customers and four vendors that stood out in their efforts in delivering value to independent customers and their communities.

The winners of the 2024-25 SpartanNash Impact Awards for suppliers are Johnsonville, Ferrara Candy Co., Sunkist and The Campbell’s Co.

Winners of the 2024-25 SpartanNash Vision Award winners include the following independent operators:

Discount Drug-Mart , a Medina, Ohio-based chain of 79 stores that earned SpartanNash’s “We Serve Award” by raising more than $400,000 to support charitable initiatives and community programs, including funds for Hurricane Helene and California wildfire relief.

Berens Market of Milbank, S.D., which received the company’s “We Have Fun Award” by organizing fun and impactful events for its hometown, such as produce truckload sales in the summer and outdoor frozen food sales in the winter.

Harding’s Friendly Markets , a 28-store chain serving Michigan and Indiana that was honored with a “We Create Solutions Award.” The grocer launched a new digital platform in April 2025, adding a mobile app, digital coupons, a rewards program and weekly deals that transform the shopping experience and strengthen customer engagement.

Neiman’s Family Market , a Michigan-based grocer took home the “We Win Award” for impressive sales growth in 2025, with deli, bakery, meat and private label sales all seeing double-digit increases.

Northland Foods , a grocer that rolled out additional Our Family and other SpartanNash OwnBrands products at its two locations in northern Michigan, increasing private label sales by nearly 25%. Northland won the “Delivering the Ingredients for a Better Life Award” and was also honored for its community outreach efforts that included sponsoring the annual Kalkaska Trout Festival.

SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam underscored the importance of the company’s work in serving more than 2,100 retail locations through its wholesale distribution arm.

“Independent grocers are the heart and soul of neighborhood supermarkets, and they bring a distinctive, vital perspective to the industry," he said. "The Food Solutions Expo offers our attendees the opportunity to turn shelf space into success stories. They come for the savings and stay for the strategy. Most importantly, it helps SpartanNash, our customers and our vendors find new ways to partner together, ultimately elevating the grocery shopping experience for consumers.”